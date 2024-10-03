The custom motorcycle scene is a prime example of human ingenuity. While a lot of the custom builds we see are based on existing motorcycles (and can be cool as hell), there are a few builds that take the whole “from the ground up” ethos to a whole new level.

What we have here today could be the craziest custom bike out there. Heck, I’m not even sure if you could call this thing a custom, because it seems to have been built from a bunch of scrap metal lying around in a junkyard.

Very little is known about this bike and its builder other than the fact that he goes by the name Navjot Gill with the Instagram handle gill_navjot06. He posts a whole lot about this wild creation, but none of his posts have any captions describing what the heck this thing actually is. The dude even has a YouTube channel which is similarly mysterious.

No captions, no descriptions, and upload dates serving as video titles.

And judging from the comments on his posts and videos, it seems more than likely that this dude is from India, a country known for its vast and expansive motorcycling culture.

As for the bike itself, it looks like it's powered by either an old tractor motor or some sort of internal combustion generator. It rolls on what appears to be a set of old truck or tractor wheels with tires that don’t exactly look like motorcycle-specific rubber. Heck, nothing on this thing (except for the headlight) looks like it belongs on a motorcycle.

Oh, and did I mention that the swingarm DOUBLES as the bike’s exhaust system? How bonkers is that?

Sitting still this thing looks like it’s ready to eat you alive—both figuratively and literally (I wouldn’t want any of my appendages caught on all those exposed belts and pulleys). But what’s even crazier is the fact that this dude actually rides this thing. It’s clearly a precarious situation, as you can see stuff that isn't supposed to be moving on a regular motorcycle, moving quite a bit on this thing. But hey, I guess you could call those things features instead of bugs.

With all that being said, it’s clear to see that this guy is pretty damn proud of his creation, as he should be. It looks like it took quite a bit of time, effort, and a whole lot of creative thinking to put this Frankenstein monster of a bike together.

Would you take this backyard-built monstrosity for a test ride? I’m not quite sure I would as it doesn’t seem to have any brakes. But maybe you’re more daring than I am.