I’m willing to bet that like me, a good number of you reading this story are also cyclists. Or if not, at least know a thing or two about bicycles. I mean, it just makes perfect sense, right? A lot of us started on a good old-fashioned bicycle long before ever swinging a leg over a motorcycle.

Well, for me, cycling remains a very important part of my life, even if I’ve been riding motorcycles for many, many years now. Cycling keeps me fit, gives me the adrenaline rush I need to function on a daily basis, and lets me spend quality time with friends and family. I’ve also always looked at cycling as a way for me to disconnect myself from the world around me. When I’m on my bike, it’s just me, the trail, and my trusty two-wheeler.

And so I’m sure a lot of you share the belief that bikes ought to be as simple as they can be. No electronic gizmos and no fancy wireless thingamabobs. Nevertheless, technology and innovation are driving forces of any industry, and bicycle manufacturers continue to shove these things down our throats.

Shimano’s been guilty of this recently, and it’s quite a shame as the Japanese components specialist is largely responsible for making bikes as awesome as they’ve become. But a part of me can’t help but think that Shimano’s maybe getting a bit carried away.

First was brake-by-wire, and now, Shimano thinks that cyclists need AI-powered gear shifting. Seriously?

Shimano’s drivetrains are some of the best in the business. I run Shimano groupsets on nearly all of my bikes, and I love how capable, reliable, and precise they are both on and off-road. But what I love about them most is the fact that you actually have to shift gears—not rely on some computer algorithm to shift them for you.

Granted, there are some useful applications for Shimano’s AI-powered gear shift mechanism. Cargo electric bicycles have become extremely popular alternatives for folks in the last-mile delivery industry, and having a drivetrain that can intelligently adapt to variables like cargo payload, elevation, and terrain can certainly go a long way in improving efficiency.

Of course, tech like this could also potentially make cycling more accessible to a wider audience, particularly those with injuries or disabilities that would otherwise make them unable to ride a regular bicycle.

But judging from the way this thing’s designed, it seems like it’s ready to be fitted onto pretty much any bicycle. Shimano calls it the Q’Auto system, something that seems to be an evolution of the brand's Auto Shift system. It’s essentially a wheel hub that contains a chip that’s able to sense variables such as speed and pedaling effort and is responsible for actuating a shift mechanism to change gears.

The system is paired to an 11-speed drivetrain that selects the right gear depending on the sensor data and algorithm.

But even more interestingly, Q’Auto is able to learn from the rider’s habits (this is where the AI thing enters the picture). From learning about its master’s riding habits, Q’Auto will automatically adjust the gear ratios to offer maximum efficiency, ultimately providing them with just the right gear to maintain a comfortable cadence.

And while all that is cool, especially for tech nerds who want the latest and greatest tech on offer, it’s something traditional lever-actuated derailleur gears have been able to do for literally decades now.

And what happens if you forget to charge your fancy AI-powered drivetrain? Or what if you want to ride off-the-grid for a multi-day bike packing trip? I guess there are just some things that fancy technology simply cannot replace.

But don’t take it from me. After all, I consider myself a pretty old-school dude, all things considered. I drive a manual transmission pickup truck, a retro-inspired motorcycle with minimal tech, and ride bicycles completely bereft of any fancy electronics. What do you think? Would you rock Shimano’s fancy AI-powered drivetrain? Personally, I’d have to pass, at least for now.