This could just be me, but when I find out that a celebrity is into motorcycles or even powersports in general, I hear "One of us, one of us." playing over and over in my mind. It's like we're instantly one step closer to being friends if we ever meet.

It turns out actor and former WWE star Dave Bautista is quite possibly my friend.

In a recent video showcasing Bautista's love for collecting things in general, it came to light that he's kind of into motorcycles. And by "kind of into motorcycles" I mean he owns 10 Harley-Davidsons. It's unclear what exactly his collection consists of, but it looks like he has some belters in there.

For some reason, the majority of the video is focused on his lunchbox collection. There's a wholesome element behind the whole thing as Bautista collects things that he wanted when he was a child, but his family couldn't afford. But during the small glimpse we get of his garage, I couldn't help but feel that the whole video should've been about his automotive collection.

Bautista isn't exactly someone I was surprised would be into motorcycles, but owning 10 Harleys caught me off guard. I'm happy to add him to my celebrity motorcycle friend group.

Of course, Keanu Reeves sits atop that group. It was one thing when I knew he was into bikes, but when he co-founded Arch Motorcycle, I started considering him a close personal friend. A few other celebrities brought a smile to my face when I learned of their passion for motorcycles, like David Beckham and Stephen King. But it was especially nice to learn about Dax Shepard's love for all things moto and his work with Inner-City Games, a charity competition for at-risk youth.

I think the way Tom Cruise discovered his passion for motorcycles and how it evolved over nearly four decades is worth covering by itself. But my question to you is, who is your favorite celebrity biker?