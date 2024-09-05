The powersports scene is abuzz with tons of new offerings left and right, from both new and established brands alike. We’ve talked about quite a few of them—from Segway Powersports to Polaris, and now, Kawasaki, with its newest all-around workhorse, the Brute Force 450.

It’s all in the name, clearly, and the Brute Force 450 seems ready to muscle its way through anything—be it work or play.

Sitting squarely between the 300cc and 750cc quads, Kawasaki says that the Brute Force 450 ticks all the boxes for both utility and recreation, and it’s clear from the ATV’s styling. Out of the factory, it’s decked out in front and rear luggage racks to haul all your stuff, handguards to break through shrubs and bushes, and no-frills steel wheels.

The Brute Force 450 is powered by a 443cc engine pumping out a respectable 33.4 ponies. And it’s largely thanks to this engine that this quad is so versatile. Of course, Kawasaki’s thrown in the works when it comes to its underpinnings, complete with independent suspension, a selectable 4WD system, and an impressive 1,050-pound towing capacity.

Given the fact that this thing is also meant for maximum utility, Kawasaki made sure it was up to the task any time of day or night. The Brute Force 450 comes standard with handlebar-mounted LEDs, a backlit LCD instrument cluster, and position markers on each of its four corners.

All this commands an MSRP of $6,699 USD, making it an excellent entry-level option from Team Green.

So yeah, on paper, the new Brute Force 450 looks like quite the value-loaded offering. And given Kawasaki’s impressive track record when it comes to making solid powersports equipment—both of the two- and four-wheeled variety, and on land and out in the water, too—it’s more than likely that the new Brute Force 450 will live up to the hype.