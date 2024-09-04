My God, being a motorcycle journalist is amazing. It’s so hard to complain about it. But there is something that writers should be warned of before going into this profession—It gives you ideas.

I recently rode Yamaha’s latest MT-09 SP and theorized that, with the right additions, it would be a serious contender for my perfect one-bike stable. And then it started. I began dreaming about what life with the MT-09 SP would be like and what upgrades it really needed.

Ironically, I wasn’t dreaming because I was up all night looking at parts. It was getting out of hand. So, instead of living through another bout of insomnia, I decided to put my fingers to the keyboard and release the beast.

For those that haven’t read my MT-09 SP review, here are my prerequisites for one bike to rule them all:

“I want something that’s up there with the best on canyon roads, capable on track, comfortable enough for 300-mile plus day trips, can carry some luggage, and most of all is an absolute riot. Oh, and I have to be able to afford it.”

The MT-09 SP already has the capabilities to rip on canyon roads, and I’d have to test it on a track, but I don’t doubt it’d be plenty competent there, too. It’s the other areas that I’d like to improve upon with some aftermarket parts.

Here’s how I’d start my one-bike garage build and how much it’d cost.

MT-09 Rider Comfort Seat

Comfort Seat

A somewhat hard seat on the standard MT-09 was one of few negative things I had to say about the bike. On the SP model, this was even less noticeable as the suspension was so much better that the whole ride was comfier. And I was probably spending less time on the seat and more time hanging off it, thanks to the twisties on the Tail of the Dragon.

But, fortunately, or unfortunately, I need to ride more roads than just the Tail.

Considering the kind of distance I’d like to travel—I’m currently eyeballing a 1,500-mile trip—highways and a comfortable seat are just a necessity. So the first addition would be Yamaha’s MT-09 Rider Comfort Seat, which comes in at $184.99.

Top Case and Mount Kit

The whole point of going on long trips is to explore. That idea doesn’t really work if you can’t stay for more than a night due to luggage constraints. I don’t need a lot, just enough to work remotely, work out, take a few changes of clothes, and a pair of swimming trunks. A decent top box and my backpack are more than enough.

I’d opt for the big dog in Yamaha’s lineup, the 45-liter Top Case, which costs $299.99. But you can’t just buy a top box and strap it down—a few extras are needed.

First, you’ll have to fit the MT-09 Rear Carrier and Grab Bar, which costs $169.99, and then the MT-09 Top Case Mount, for which you’ll shell out $99.99.

The total amount it’ll cost to turn your MT-09 SP into a comfy tourer with semi-spacious luggage capabilities is $584.97.

If I could get my hands on this bike and test out all the aspects that make a perfect one-bike garage machine, there might be more I'd add to the list. But for now, these are all I’d want to make it the ultimate all-rounder, or at least, my ultimate all-rounder.

Hey, Yamaha, hit me up and let's talk about a long-term loan...