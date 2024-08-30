If I were to ask you who makes the best jet skis, there would only be one obvious answer, and that’s Kawasaki. Primarily, that’s because the term “Jet Ski” is actually a trademark owned by Kawasaki. Still, despite that, pretty much everyone—even those who are aware of this fact—calls any and every PWC a 'jet ski.'

That said, I think there’s a name that’s much cooler and more badass than “Jet Ski,” and that’s Yamaha’s WaveRunner lineup of PWCs. The name just hits differently for me—I mean, it’s quite literally what it feels like to ride a PWC, right? Like running on waves.

Say it with me: “WaveRunner.” Pretty cool, right?

You know what’s even cooler, though? It’s that Team Blue has expanded its WaveRunner lineup for 2025, throwing on a bunch of new designs and colorways that the company hopes will make waves (pun intended) in the PWC industry. But the 2025 WaveRunner series goes much deeper than just refreshed aesthetics.

See, Yamaha’s making PWCs more accessible, all while providing those with a bit more nuanced tastes with some pretty sophisticated PWCs.

For casual riders and beginners, the JetBlaster is designed as a nimble and lightweight PWC. Meanwhile, the JetBlaster DeLuxe steps up in terms of features, and the range-topping JetBlaster PRO goes big on performance. You can go deep into all the specs and features on Yamaha’s official website.

As Yamaha explains it, each of these models is designed to minimize weight and maximize both performance and enjoyment. To do this, all of Yamaha’s new JetBlasters feature a three-part polypropylene composite deck, which it says improves comfort and stability at speed.

And as I mentioned earlier, Yamaha’s also beefing up the rest of its WaveRunner platform. And what better way to do this than by installing audio systems from, well, Yamaha?

The FX Cruiser HO, FX Cruiser SVHO, FX SVHO, and VX Cruiser all get factory-installed audio systems from Yamaha Music, which come with larger speakers and integrated boxes to offer enhanced sound quality and clarity. It's truly a family affair here.

Commenting on the launch of the 2025 WaveRunners, Fabrice Lacoume, Marine Director at Yamaha Motor Europe N.V., said, “Each model in this series, from the entry-level JetBlaster to the high-performance JetBlaster PRO, is designed to deliver a thrilling and enjoyable riding experience that only Yamaha can provide. The introduction of Yamaha Music audio systems on the FX Cruiser HO, FX Cruiser SVHO, FX SVHO, and the VX Cruiser models is also particularly noteworthy, bringing together two iconic Yamaha brands to really enhance the customer experience.”

Now, Yamaha is marketing these as the perfect getaway vehicles to make your weekends unforgettable—but honestly, what’s stopping you from riding them every day of the week if you could, right?

With new and exciting models from the likes of Sea-Doo, Kawasaki, and now Yamaha, both beginner and seasoned PWC riders alike are spoiled for choice. Yamaha in particular seems to have made a smart move with the JetBlaster, opening up the world of personal watercraft to younger enthusiasts. And it won’t be long until we see Yamaha’s 2025 lineup of WaveRunners ripping up the waves.