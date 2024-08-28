The Quickshift

Cardo has partnered with Insta360

The partnership will allow the two devices to record together

No additional purchase is necessary

One of the most annoying things to do is pair any device with another device. There are codes, there are WiFi or Bluetooth issues, there are cell connection annoyances, turning the devices on and off again, and a myriad of buttons to select that you invariably choose incorrectly. It's one of life's little technological annoyances of today's society.

But the opposite is also true, as when something just works, there's no better feeling. Like when you queue up Apple CarPlay and it just syncs on the first time. Ah, I can relax.

The latter is the aim of both Cardo and Insta360, as the companies have come together to form a partnership with the goal of making syncing your action camera with your comms system a walk in the park. And making the headache of those annoying syncs, as well as secondary audio systems, a thing of the past.

The two companies launched the partnership at BMW's Motorrad Days where the two demonstrated how the two pieces of technology interacted with one another. According to them, "Together, Insta360 and Cardo Systems offer a seamless way to capture and share motorcycle adventures, on and off-road. With native support already implemented for our 8K-capable Insta360 X4, and AI-powered action cam Insta360 Ace Pro, it’s as simple as mounting your camera to your helmet or bike, connecting your Cardo headset, and rolling out."

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

All you'll have to do is pair the devices together and hit 'Record' to get both seamless video and audio together as one. And that's pretty handy, as you'll be able to produce videos with narration or your initial reactions far easier than ever before. Think of all the "Oh shit!" moments you'll be able to capture, or your daughter's thoughts on her first jump in the backyard.

That last one might only apply to me.

Christoph Strucken, Cardo's Region Manager, DACH stated, “We are thrilled to enter into this new partnership with Insta360. Inspired by our product’s connectivity, we will work together to provide next-level service to our customers and partners. This collaboration opens up exciting opportunities and marks the beginning of an exciting journey together, which can only benefit our customers.”

Existing customers who own either the Insta360 X4 or Ace Pro, as well as all of Cardo's customers, will be able to link their devices moving forward, no additional purchase necessary. And I think that's pretty slick, as there's no extra thing you have to get for this to work, which is so often the case.

We'll have to try the setup out soon, as a few of us have both Insta360s and Cardo headsets roaming around the office.