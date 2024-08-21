The Quickshift

NORRA upped two classes prize purses for the 500

Pro Turbo and Pro 2000 see prizes increase to $20,000 for 1st place

NORRA 500 takes place in Baja on October 11th-13th

Off-road racing is one of my all-time favorite racing structures, as dirt, sand, mud, gravel, and snow offer something every other series doesn't have: chaos. Those mediums can change throughout a day, change since you recced the course, and even change as you're on them.

It makes for thrilling man and machine vs. the elements. And lately, UTV racing has taken over as the dominant force within the world, and for good reason. UTV racing is less expensive than other forms of off-road racing, such as trophy trucks or buggies. Likely because from the factory, you can get pretty close to a full-on racing machine.

Understanding that fact, and hoping to garner further support for these racers, NORRA recently announced that it would be doubling the prize money for its top two UTV tiers for its NORRA 500 race.

Awesome.

For the 2024 NORRA 500, the organizers have announced that the UTV Pro Turbo class and the Pro 2000 class, which encompasses the Class 10 and under 2,000cc models, will each feature a 1st place prize purse of $20,000. That's double what it once was and is the highest purse on the calendar.

They'll also be crowned "King of the Beach."

The race is set to take place from October 11th through the 13th and folks can still enter at the moment. All you'll need is a race-ready UTV that meets the class qualifications, as well as get yourself on down to Baja. There, you'll race against some of the best around, likely have some killer tacos, and live out one of my main fantasies. I seriously need to get down to Baja to race myself.

What's cool about NORRA upping the prize pack is that it really does show everyone that they believe UTV racing is the future of the sport. And offering more cash incentives gives lends itself to upping the quality of the racing, while also potentially enticing new drivers to enter. Here's hoping we see a resurgence in a sport I'm absolutely addicted to.