Indonesian company 3Tech Racing Evolution has a new exhaust for the Honda CBR250RR

It transforms from quiet to loud

Won't piss off your neighbors

I've had a lot of loud exhausts in my day. Whether it was the Muzzy on my SV650, the Nameless Performance on my FR-S, the Magnaflow on my Golf R, or the Yoshimura that's currently on my Maverick X3. It's one of the first modifications I do to any of my vehicles.

But swapping out stock exhausts for something cooler/louder has its detractors. Chief among them, your neighbors and the local constabulary. Those two groups tend to hate getting woken up at the crack of dawn by a straight-piped Gixxer. Yeah, I don't get it either.

Yet, what if you could control the decibels that your exhaust put out? What if you could, with the push of a button—well, a pull of a lever—switch from tame to rowdy as hell, offering you the best of both worlds? Well, wonder no more as Indonesian company 3Tech Racing Evolution has built an active motorcycle exhaust to do just that.

It's also a transformer and it has more than meets your eye.

Called the Knalpot Robotic Tridente Scorpion, which is a helluva mouthful of a name, the 3Tech exhaust offers riders the ability to switch from a relatively demure exhaust note on par with your stock exhaust, but opens up to what sounds almost straight-piped. The part is purely mechanical, as a lever on your bike's handlebars controls the exhaust's muffler mechanism.

The operation looks sick, too, as there's something very dystopian future about how it works.

Currently, the Knalpot Robotic Tridente Scorpion exhaust is only for the Honda CBR250R, but I don't see why the design couldn't be applied to other motorcycles. And according to the brand's YouTube, which dyno-tested the new exhaust, it gave the CBR250RR a pretty solid 1.8 horsepower and 2.5 pound-foot increase with the system opened wide.

I would've liked to have seen what it made closed, though. That said, I love the concept of this exhaust as it solves a problem I've routinely encountered whenever I swap exhausts. There are times I want something quiet and other times when I want ear-splitting. This is the best of both worlds.