You can win a trip to next year's Isle of Man TT.

The giveaway includes everything for you and one other person.

All you have to do is complete a short survey.

The Isle of Man continues to be my white whale. I've been to MotoGP, I've been to Formula 1. But I've never been to the Isle of Man. It's the one race I desperately want to enjoy live, but have yet to be able to do so. It's on my bucket list, as is rolling around the island's mountain on a bike myself.

I'll make it happen at some point.

Yet, for many, it's completely out of the realm of possibility. That's why the organizers of the Isle of Man TT are putting together one of the coolest giveaways around. How does a trip to the race next year for two sound?

Sounds like a helluva date to me.

The giveaway is now open and goes through August 23rd at 5pm BST, so you only have a few days to enter. But the trip consists of lodging, airfare, and tickets to next year's Isle of Man TT race courtesy of the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, as well as Duke Travel, which specializes in traveling to the island.

To enter, all you have to do is be 18 years or older, and fill out a rather lengthy survey on the Isle of Man TT's website. Or by clicking here.

From there, a winner will be picked and contacted via the email you gave them. You can only enter once, though, so no cheating or you'll be disqualified. According to rules, "An individual Prize winner will be chosen at random from all qualifying Entries within 7 days of the closing date."

Likewise, "Return of any prize notification as undeliverable or failure to reply as specified in the notification (and within the time stated) may result in disqualification and selection of an alternate winner. Winners may be requested to take part in promotional activity and the Promoter reserves the right to use the names of winners in any publicity both in paper and online."

So make sure you're spelling everything right.

But that's all you have to do to witness the greatest race on Earth for free. Well, almost free. You're gonna have to cover food, but come on, that's a worthy price to pay to get to the Isle of Man TT for essentially free. Plus, I think I'd bankrupt the island if they were covering my Fish and Chips tab.