Ducati recently introduced the V2 Panigale Superquadro Final Edition, spurring speculation that this could be the end of the V2 Panigale entirely.

It's the end of the V2 Superquadro engine, not the end of the V2 Panigale according to Ducati Head of Product Communications Giulio Fabbri.

It's basically my job to keep up with Ducati news, but between the new V4 Panigale, all its mental features, and World Ducati Week, it's been hard to keep track of much else. So, for those of you who thought that Ducati was discontinuing the V2 Panigale, you're forgiven.

There was a bit of confusion, and it centered around the Ducati's announcement of the final edition of the Superquadro V2 Panigale. Now, if you're breezing through headlines and don't get a chance to delve into the story, that could be a pretty shocking, even painful headline to read. thankfully, the brand is only replacing the defunct Superquadro that powers the V2 Panigale, and not the model itself.

No one wants to lose the V2 and be left with what, the SuperSport 950? Sporty, really sporty V-twins are part of Ducati's DNA, and the V2 is the only 90-degree V-twin in the Panigale lineup. It'd almost be reasonable to presume that Ducati planned on replacing the Superquadro V-twin in the V2 Panigale with a smaller-capacity V4 engine and keeping the supersport package in production. But that'd be a sad day for Ducati fans.

Thankfully, the Head of Product Communications at Ducati, Giulio Fabbri, is quoted as saying, "It's not the V2 that is leaving the market, it's just that particular engine that is going. It's just the final edition of the V2 Superquadro, but something new will come."

As for what that "something new" will be or when exactly it'll come to market, we're still in the dark. But the V2 Superquadro is in its last year of production, and the Fabbri stated, "This new bike will be the first completely new bike for 2025." And I reckon that's the model I'm most looking forward to seeing next year.

I mean, the next V2 has quite the shoes to fill. The current V2 Panigale puts out 153 horsepower and handles so well that it almost seems unfair to lump it in with some of the other supersports on the market.

But this is just one man's opinion. Let us know if you're delighted that Ducati will continue to produce a V2 Panigale or if you couldn't care less in the comments.