If you had told me three years ago that Ducati would soon be on a mission to take the off-road scene by storm, I'd have said you don't understand the motorcycle industry. Well, luckily, no one said that to me because I'd have a load of egg dripping down my face right now.

Nine-time motocross champion, Tony Cairoli, who recently came out of racing retirement to become one of Ducati's current factory riders, gave the low-down to MCN about Ducati's off-road plans for the future. The headline is that the manufacturer is planning to launch a road-legal 450 enduro bike by 2027. But some other goals take precedence before that.

For starters, the bike that kicked off all the excitement at the start of the year, Ducati's Desmo450 MX, won't even go on sale until June 2025. Although Ducati is racing the 450 MX in select pro motocross races throughout the year, the brand is still developing the bike. So, potential buyers will have to hope that the final stages of its development go smoothly if the bike is to go on sale next June.

Before road-legal enduro bikes hit the streets or trails and anything in between, Ducati also has to develop and launch its 250 motocross platform, which is the next step in its crusade for off-road dominance.

All we know about the Ducati's future road-legal enduro is that it'll be based on the Desmo450 MX platform, using a reworked engine that's more suited to enduro riding. It'll also have different suspension and the rear wheel will drop from 19 inches to 18 inches.

You certainly won't hear me complaining about the inroads Ducati is making into the off-road world, but to anyone who's asking, "Why such a full-on push into off-road, and why now?", you have valid questions. The answer lies in an aging rider population.

In the same vein as the reasoning behind the creation of the Hypermotard 698 Mono, Ducati throwing its ore into the off-road waters is done with the intention of attracting younger riders.

Speaking to this, Vice President of Ducati's Global Sales and Aftersales, Francesco Milicia, said, "We see the data that riders are becoming older. At the same time, I have to say that usually they live and are fit even longer... But of course, we are looking at it, and the Hypermono goes in this direction."

I couldn't be behind this initiative more, hell half the reason I do my job is to get the next generation into motorcycles and the joys of powersports.

The most exciting aspect of this news for me is that I know that, not long after the road-legal enduro model launches, my Instagram, or whatever social media I'm using in 2027, will be filled with models converted to supermotos hooning out on the streets.

What do you think about Ducati's foray into the off-road world? And with other brands, like Triumph, doing the same, are there any other manufacturers you'd like to produce some models meant to play in the dirt?