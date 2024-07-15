You know, you almost have to take pity on Ducati's competition sometimes. After all, so many things just inherently sound nicer in Italian. Take 'Superquadro,' for example. In English, it's just ... 'super square'?

Not nearly as exciting, purely from the sound of it.

But the word Superquadro, on the other hand, just rolls off the tongue, whether you know what it means or not. It just sounds lovely to listen to, as well as to say.

For non-Italian manufacturers, how are they supposed to compete? There are names that sound cool in other languages of course, but the Italian language seems to have a higher ratio of beautiful-sounding words than many others. I'd argue that's an inherent advantage because they've already won over your ears before you even turn the bike on.

Arguing the existence of an unfair linguistic advantage or otherwise is about to become a moot point, though, as Ducati has now announced the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition. And everyone knows what an FE is; no translation needed.

The Panigale V2 Superquadro FE is also a limited edition, as you've probably already guessed. Just 555 numbered units will be made, each wrapped in a special livery designed by Drudi Performance and boasting a range of top-spec componentry. Though honestly, you probably wouldn't have expected anything less if you've ever met Ducati before. I think that looking at the front of the bike head-on looks a bit like a Shy Guy from the Super Mario universe.

You may, of course, feel differently.

Well underneath the question of livery inspiration, you've got the beautiful (and functional, let's not forget functional) magnesium head, clutch, and oil pan covers. You've got the advantage of high-performance coatings like NikaSil on the cylinder liners and DLC on the rocker arms. You've also got the expected suite of Ducati electronic rider aids, including traction control/wheelie control/ABS cornering EVO/Ducati Quick Shift up and down/engine brake control.

But naturally, there's more to appreciate on this Final Edition.

There's an Öhlins suspension, for a start. And an Öhlins steering damper. Billet aluminum (or aluminium, for the Commonwealth) Rizoma foot pegs. Oodles of carbon fiber, which you'll spot easily on the mudguards (front and rear), silencer cap, chain guard, clutch cover protector (remember, the clutch cover itself is already magnesium), swingarm cover, and shock absorber cover. It also gets a lithium battery and special sporty grips as a few more sprinkles on the LE sundae.

Since some enthusiasts might want to take the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition to the track, Ducati has also created an additional kit to remove the license plate and mirrors, as well as swap out the fuel tank cap for a billet aluminum racing tank cap. The kit also comes with a GPS module so you can enjoy accurate telemetry on your track days.

A certificate of authenticity, special bike cover and of course some lovely saddle embroidery also come standard on the Panigale V2 Superquadro Final Edition. The machined top triple clamp will also bear the unique number of each of the 555 bikes that will comprise this limited edition, which is currently scheduled to roll into American dealerships in December 2024.

What will it cost you? A cool US $28,000 in the US market. If you're located outside the US, your best bet for the most accurate pricing and availability information in your area is to reach out to your local Ducati dealer with any questions you may have.