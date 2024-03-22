Snowmobiles make up a sizeable slice of the powersports pie. So when Yamaha announced it was pulling out of the industry in June 2023, it was a tough blow. Especially when you consider RideApart's uptick in snowmobile coverage.

But, before Yamaha rides into a powdery sunset, it has one final hurrah for all its loyal enthusiasts. The brand just unveiled its final-edition snowmobiles, which include four limited-edition models.

Final-Edition Snowmobiles

Yamaha introduced its first snowmobile way back in 1968, and 57 years later, its lineup consists of 16 final-edition models. Undoubtedly, the most exciting of the bunch are the limited-edition units, of which there are four.

The limited-edition lineup for 2025 consists of the Sidewinder L-TX LE, X-TX LE, M-TX LE, and the SRX.

If you don't want to shell out for the extra bling featured on the limited-edition models, the rest of the models in the lineup include the Sidewinder L-TX GT, Sidewinder S-TX GT EPS, SRViper GT, Sidewinder L-TX SE, Sidewinder X-TX SE, SX Venom, Venom Mount, Transporter Lite, Transporter Lite 2-Up, Transportor 800, Snoscoot, and the SRX 120.

Long-time supporters of Yamaha snowmobiles thinking of picking up one of the final editions might want to pay close attention to the models that come with the final edition badging.

Check out each of the final models in more detail below.

Continued Service

This will be Yamaha's final snowmobile launch, but buyers need not fear that they'll be left high and dry in the future. According to the video, Yamaha dealerships will continue to stand behind the final sleds for years to come with parts, service, and warranty.

So let us know in the comments: will you be one of the few to own a final-edition Yamaha snowmobile?