Not long ago, we talked about how Indian EV trailblazer Ola Electric had plans of launching a range of new electric motorcycles. When we first got the news, it was expected that at least one of these new models would debut as a 2025-model-year vehicle.

But in true Ola Electric fashion, it seems that this EV motorcycle will be turning into a reality much sooner than anyone expected. And while Ola Electric hasn’t made mention of which among its EV concepts it’s preparing to launch first, the fact that it’s launching one in the first place is a big deal, not just for Ola, but for the entire electric motorcycle industry.

Now, Ola’s founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal is nothing short of passionate—sometimes even eccentric—when it comes to his company’s growth and expansion. He’s very active on social media and frequently shares developments in Ola Electric’s product catalog.

It’s clear he adopts a very hands-on approach in running his business, as evidenced by his recent post on Twitter (yeah, I still call it that) showing him test riding what appears to be the new electric motorcycle.

Out of the four electric motorcycle concepts Ola Electric unveiled, it seems more than likely that either the Cruiser or Roadster would come first. And judging from the way Aggarwal sits very upright in the video (it doesn’t help that the video isn’t high-res, either), it seems more than likely that it’s the Roadster that we’ll be seeing first.

Nevertheless, all four electric motorcycle concepts will reportedly be based on the same platform, so the fact that Ola Electric seems ready to launch at least one model could mean that all four models just might be ripe for production long before their 2025 debut.

As of this writing, Ola has yet to disclose any performance and specs for its new electric motorcycles. It did, however, claim that its bikes will have the largest battery packs seen on any Indian electric motorcycle. And so, from that statement alone, it seems that Ola is serious about range and performance.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

Ola Electric is set to have an Independence Day event on August 15, 2024. And nearly all Indian automotive publications suggest that the brand will pull the covers off its newest electric motorcycle then. We’ll be sure to stay tuned and check back with you once we get all the details.

With all that being said, it’s a really exciting time for the EV motorcycle scene, as a lot of manufacturers that once solely focused on utilitarian models, are now venturing into more performance-oriented machines. It seems that electric scooters and commuters were used to lay the technological foundations for upcoming future models that focus more on enjoyment and the fun side of motorcycling.