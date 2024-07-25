When you first learned about the Honda E-Clutch, did you get excited? The OEM first introduced this technology on the CB650R and CBR650R at EICMA 2023, which immediately got everyone talking.

And of course, some folks were for it, and some were more skeptical. Very simply, Honda's E-Clutch gives riders the choice of simply not pulling in the clutch lever to change gears (up or down), or even at stops.

For riders who aren't quite confident with operating a clutch yet, it's a forgiving way to get used to the concept, as according to Honda, riders can also continue to use this clutch lever as they normally would on most modern motorcycles.

It's all up to you, but the good news is that the bike isn't going to suddenly stall if you neglect to pull in the clutch lever and are in gear at a complete stop. And now the technology is coming to the US via the brand's CB650R and CBR650R.

As a seasoned rider, I can appreciate the latitude that a system like this could potentially represent. New riders certainly stand to benefit, but those with left-hand grip issues and handicaps could also gain a new potential machine to consider, as well.

As we've discussed before, the world often isn't kind to folks with any kind of disability, so anything that can help more people get out and enjoy their lives via powersports is always going to be a plus in my book.

In the US, the 2024 Honda CB650R will be available in just one color: Pearl Smoky Gray. MSRP will be $9,399. Opt for a fairing with the 2024 Honda CBR650R instead, and your lone color choice in the US will be Grand Prix Red. The MSRP there is $9,899.

Both of the new E-Clutch-equipped 2024 Honda 650s will be available in American Honda dealerships sometime in September 2024. For exact dates, or to place an order or ask questions, your best bet is to contact your local Honda dealer and have a chat.

If you live in a market outside the US and are interested in an E-Clutch-equipped Honda CB650R or CBR650R, your best bet there will still be to contact your local Honda dealer to find out when (and maybe if) these bikes are coming to your neck of the woods.