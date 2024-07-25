There are style icons, and then there are Style Icons. Hello Kitty, I think it's safe to say, is firmly the latter.

And if you spend any amount of time in Bangkok, then you'll also know and respect that the Honda Scoopy scooter is also an icon. They're absolutely everywhere. Blink, and you'll see Scoopys and Wave 110s pretty much as far as the eye can see, especially if the light is red at a busy intersection.

While the Scoopy has also found popularity in other markets, particularly across Asia and Europe, nowhere is it more beloved than it is in Thailand. Since it's Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary in 2024 (I know, it's hard to believe), there's now a special, limited-edition Honda Scoopy x Hello Kitty collab you can buy and ride if you're in the country.

Thai Honda Honda Scoopy Limited Edition - Hello Kitty - Poster

As you'd probably expect, it's adorable. It features a classic red and white livery, complete with Hello Kitty graphics on the side panels under the seat, as well as near the floorboard. There's even a cute little red HK bow placed in a jaunty position on the leg shield, just above the left side of the headlight cluster.

The floorboard is HK red, and even the round mirrors are black with smart white contrasting panels on their backs. The color combo is classic and simple, but also understated and stylish, as Kitty herself has always been.

2024 isn't only a big year for Kitty White, though. Did you know it's also Donald Duck's 90th birthday? (I could swear he doesn't look a day over 50...)

Anyway, much like the Honda Scoopy Hello Kitty Limited Edition, Thai Honda has also released a special Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Giorno.

Thai Honda Honda Giorno Donald Duck 90th Anniversary Limited Edition - Poster

Is it as cute as the Hello Kitty scoot? Well, that all depends on which character (and colorway) you like more. It also depends on whether you think that the Minions already kind of jacked this blue and yellow color scheme and made it their own in the past couple of decades.

Still, even if you're over the blue and yellow color combo because you've seen one too many Minions memes (or eaten one too many bananas), I have to admit that it's implemented really well on this scoot.

The yellow is an accent, appearing in pinstripes down the front leg shield and along the rear panels under the seat, as well as on the front fender and the rubber part of the floorboard. The rest of the bike is a pleasing blue, with a wide white stripe down the middle of the leg shield. There's also a yellow bezel around the headlight, which finishes it perfectly.

The seat itself is black, so there's not too much unrelieved color running riot and fatiguing your eyes in this design. Donald Duck graphics adorn the side body panels, reminding you whose birthday you're celebrating with this scoot.

What about pricing? The Hello Kitty Scoopy Limited Edition's MSRP is ฿ 57,900, which is about US $1,610 at the time of writing. Choose the Donald Duck Giorno instead, and the MSRP is ฿ 67,900 (about US $1,888).