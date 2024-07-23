There's a lot of noise in the world today. A lot of they vs. them. And a truly endless stream of disaster and rage bait filling the halls of the internet. So every once in a while, it's helpful to remind yourself that people are people and sometimes, people can be great toward one another.

That's the case with 17-year-old Brady Procon who recently not only came to the aid of his fellow humans, but he risked his own life to stop an out-of-control boat by doing his best impression of a Hollywood stuntman jumping off a jet ski and onto the watercraft.

And, as with everything wild in today's world, there's video of the whole thing.

Brady came to the rescue after a sailing lesson went wrong. The instructor, who was in the motorized boat, had been teaching a lesson to a young child who was operating a small sailboat. But, when the child lost control of the sailboat, the mast of the vessel slammed into the instructor in the second boat, and knocked them into the water.

It also hit the boat's throttle while the steering wheel was turned, causing the boat to go around and around in circles with its throttle open.

Brady and his neighbor quickly pulled the instructor out of the water and got the kids out of the way. Then he got to work.

With the boat spiraling in the small harbor, it was likely to cause either someone else injury or damage to the countless boats in the area. So on the back of his neighbor's jet ski, they took about getting Brady close enough to the boat, themselves circling with the out-of-control craft, and then Brady jumping from the jet ski onto the boat like something out of Speed: Crusie Control.

And Brady made it, and made it look easy. He then shut the boat down and got it under control, not only saving a few of his neighbors, but also saving the boat and others from damage. "I didn't really think, I just did it," Brady told CNN. Ah, to be 17 again.

But his quick actions, along with a handful of others, saved a few people from serious injury, and likely thousands of dollars worth of repairs. He also showed that there is still good in people, despite the headlines.