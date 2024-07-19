Have you heard? The Olympic Summer Games are just around the corner, set to kick off later this month.

It's always an interesting few weeks of sports, as you get insight into niches that you just didn't know existed. I, personally, can't wait for the archery competitions, as even though I'm terrible at it, I like watching others who aren't. But Olympic archery doesn't involve powersports. At least not yet...

What has a powersport contingent, however, is the Games' swimming portions. No, they're not competing in the 100-meter relay, smoking all the Michael Phelps of the world. They're being used as safety machinery, as Sea-Doo has partnered with the Games and given the organizers 12 jet skis to assist in ensuring swimmer safety.

Neat!

The partnership stems from other sport organizers around the world using Sea-Doos to assist in safety operations—surf lifeguards have been using them for years—and those teams being better able to respond to potential situations.

Speaking to Direct Industry, Lionel Siloret, Deputy Director of Rescue Operations at the French Federation for Rescue and First Aid (FFSS), "We have received very positive feedback from sporting events where Sea-Doo personal watercraft have been used in recent years. Rescuers are in optimal conditions with Sea-Doo products: they offer greater maneuverability than other types of boats, allowing for faster movement and quick turns. They are positioned higher than on inflatable boats, providing better visibility of the rescue area. Additionally, Sea-Doo personal watercraft do not create wakes, so they do not disturb athletes during competitions, unlike motorboats. Importantly, there is no propeller extending from the hull of Sea-Doo personal watercraft, allowing rescuers to get very close to those needing help without risk.”

Lifeguards and other rescue personnel will use the watercraft to aid in keeping the water events safe throughout the games, including marathon swimming, rowing, sailing, and canoeing. In addition to the Sea-Doos, organizers will also use man-powered watercraft like kayaks, as well as full-size boats.

It's pretty interesting to see something as big as the Olympics adopt jet skis for its rescue operations, as others have been touting their prowess for years. And it comes on the heels of a few major rescue operations using the watercraft, such as in Brazil where they were used to rescue people during recent floods.

So who's ready to watch the Olympics?