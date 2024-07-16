Depending on what corners of the Internet and social media you frequent, you may have seen a ridiculously cute Snoopy Bike rolling down a highway somewhere in Asia. I've seen this video multiple times, and I will be approximately zero percent surprised when it shows up in one of my algorithms the next time I log in after writing about it.

That video has apparently been making the rounds for some time now, as the OG Snoopy Bike was constructed on a little electric moped for a promotional video of some kind in Malaysia. But now, it's made it across the ocean to Australia.

How do I know? Because Moog from Mighty Car Mods got his hands on the latest iteration of the Snoopy Bike sometime after it landed in his country. According to his understanding, someone in Australia imported it and then moved the fiberglass Snoopy bodywork over to a 2011 Honda Dio 110 scooter. And then (and here's the really cool part), he managed to register it and make it road-legal.

Then the guy put it up for sale, which is how Moog got his hands on it.

Rolling up to your local bike (or car) meet, or even just down to your local grocery store to do a bit of shopping would be cool enough. You'd obviously get a ton of attention basically anywhere you went. But still, that wasn't good enough for Moog.

No, instead he decided to take it to a motogymkhana event in the Australian outback. As you do.

If you're familiar with the Honda Dio, then you're already probably shaking your head. And if you're not, it's basically a tiny little commuter scooter that's been popular all over Asia and Australia for ages. You'll find them everywhere in major Southeast Asian cities, along with Wave 110s or the Scoopy (no, not the Snoopy) for fans of a more retro approach to a small, everyday commuter scooter.

The Dio 110's main claim to fame is that its styling is a little more modern. During its run (and depending on geography), it's been available in both carbureted and fuel-injected variants.

But two things it doesn't have a lot of are a) power, and b) ground clearance. So taking one to an off-road motogymkhana skills event probably isn't going to go great for the World War I Flying Ace.

Still, it makes for a fantastic video, as the MCM guys knew that it would. Due to an unfortunate incident with an overtightened ratchet strap (I think, anyway), Snoopy's handlebar broke right off in transport to the event. So there's a cool bit in this video with some local car enthusiasts very nicely helping to repair the thing so it's able to compete in the motogymkhana the next day.

The enthusiast community worldwide are rad folks, as I've said before and will no doubt say again. And their sense of humor is incomparable. Just watch this video and you'll see.