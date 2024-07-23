Hero MotoCorp is a manufacturer you may have never heard of before.

And so it might come as a surprise that it’s one of the biggest in the world in terms of sheer volume. Operating predominantly in India, Hero produces affordable and practical commuters and scooters designed with utility in mind.

That said, Hero is taking a step outside its comfort zone with its newest creation. Designed to pay tribute to the company’s founder, Dr. Brijmohan Lall Munjal who turns 101 years old this year, it was clear that this bike had to be very special.

Dubbed “The Centennial,” this limited-edition motorcycle was designed by Hero’s design experts at the Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in India and the Tech Centre Germany (TCG). Only 100 of these bikes will be produced, and all of them will be handbuilt, and equipped with premium features and components.

Beneath the surface, The Centennial is based on one of Hero’s popular commuter models, the Karizma.

It does, however, get a sportier and more aggressive design, complemented by sporty red, gray, and black colorways. The bike gets eye-catching accents on the frame and engine casing, sort of like those aftermarket pieces that add bling to your machine.

The Centennial also receives a carbon-fiber Akrapovic exhaust system, something you don’t commonly see on small-displacement bikes like this. It even gets 43mm fully adjustable forks and a gas-charged monoshock from Wilbers, and even a fancy milled aluminum swingarm.

Hero says that deliveries of The Centennial will begin in September of this year. As mentioned, only 100 of them will ever see the light of day, and the bikes will be auctioned off to Hero’s employees, associates, business partners, and stakeholders.