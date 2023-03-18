On the other side of the world, Yamaha showcased a special version of the Yamaha MT-125 at the 39th Osaka Motorcycle Show 2023. The model is set to make its mark in the 125cc segment, but Yamaha put the cart ahead of the horse, in a good way.

During the motor show, the Japanese publication Autoby reported on a display made by Yamaha that had the MT-125 in full view with a full catalog of parts. The little 125cc naked bike attracted a bit of attention, and it will represent the MT series in the entry-level category.

The display model itself came equipped with a windshield that emphasizes the naked style of the MT series. Yamaha also fitted a set of adjustable levers on this model anodized in the signature Yamaha Blue that we all know and love, and also an aluminum crankcase cover, finished in silver, for some added protection. There is also a fender eliminator kit that may send splashes of dirt and road debris on your back, but it looks quite awesome on the back of this display piece.

Gallery: Yamaha MT-125 Display 39th Osaka Motorcycle Show 2023

Undoubtedly, the party piece on this display motorcycle at the show was the Akrapovic exhaust system. It’s a full system from the Slovenian brand, and it features a carbon fiber tip for some added flair.

Additionally, the MT-125 can be outfitted with a lowered link, similar to the one found on the YZF-R125.

We’ve also covered that the MT-125 will be getting a few new upgrades going into the 2023 model year. In Europe, at least, the model gets additional features like traction control and a new TFT gauge cluster, just like its bigger brother, the MT-07. Other than that, however, we’re also seeing a new paint job on this display unit which has hits of cyan in its decals. I’m digging the fact that Yamaha stuck with inverted forks for this model and the gold color pops really well against the blue.