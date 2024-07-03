Ever since I saw the first picture from Monster Energy's Track Day of Legends, I've been obsessed with finding as much content and information about the event as possible. The problem is, it feels like we're being drip-fed.

Pictures here, video snippets there, but nothing that really gets to the heart of the event. I want to see what things were like in the paddock, whether the riders were competitive on the track, and whether riding techniques were exchanged behind the scenes.

Finally, we have a video that shows us all of the above. Jonathan Rea's YouTube channel is the gift that keeps on giving.

After what appears to be the fastest track day in history, we were treated to raw auditory overload in the form of a POV video of Rea ripping Silverstone. In said video, we were treated to not one but two MotoGP stars showcasing why they're competing at the highest level.

But Rea's POV video left me with more questions than answers. For example, Marco Bezzecchi and Fabio Di Giannantonio were aboard track-ready Panigale V4s and passed Rea like he was standing still. And while they may be just better riders, Rea was able to give a breakdown of why they were so much quicker.

As I mentioned in a previous article, I'd love to have been a fly on the wall and heard the best riders in the world from different racing series exchanging information, as we see in the paddock with Bezzecchi and Rea. What's arguably even cooler is seeing Rea give body position tips to former Formula 1 driver, Mark Webber.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

There's plenty to geek out on in this video, but also a few unexpected things that show us how the riders are treated at an event like this, like the fact that Rea went to the on-site barber between track sessions for a quick cut. Here, it was revealed that the barber also cuts racers hair during the Isle of Man TT.

Give it a watch and let us know what you think about the Track Day of Legends in the comments. I for one think events like this should happen far more often, as it's great for fans to see all their favorite racers from different championships together, having fun.