Every year, Honda hosts its annual HondaGO Bike Meeting at the Mobility Resort Motegi in June. The 2024 event took place last Sunday and Honda fans from all over Japan came to take part in a celebration of one of their favorite bike manufacturers.

But did they also get an eyeful of a future Honda Monkey color ahead of its official release? As Japanese motorcycle publication Autoby reports, that may very well be the case.

The color in question is a very sweet shade of sky blue, with the official color designation of Puko Blue. You may recognize it from two other popular Honda models released in Japan: the Cross Cub 110 and the GB350 S (which is also called the H'Ness CB350 in India).

The key to any good paint scheme on a bike is balance. According to Autoby, the Puko Blue scheme seen at the 2024 show (you'll find video of last year's event above) has a white tank and chrome fenders, as well as black fork legs.

The bezel around the headlight is also chrome, and additional black and chrome bits also play important roles in the composition.

Where the Puko Blue comes into play is on the side covers, the swingarm, and the brackets that attach the headlight to the front fork. Upon closer examination, it also appears that the frame under the seat and tank is finished in that same hue of blue.

The saddle remains black with white piping, and the rear suspension springs are black, as well. As with other recent Monkey models, the exhaust cover also has a chrome finish (though it's almost certainly plastic). The round, Mickey Mouse-style mirrors are also chrome, and the fuel tank filler cap has a brushed nickel finish.

Would you like to see a Puko Blue Honda Monkey in the future? What other colors would you like to see down the line? Let us know in the comments!