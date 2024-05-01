What's the biggest issue with EV motorcycles? Yes, the prices aren't great. And yes, they don't have the sound of a Panigale V4. But I'm talking about range, though that might be changing.

Late last month, Swedish automaker Polestar partnered with a charging company called StoreDot. The goal? To use the carmaker's new Polestar 5 prototype to trial StoreDot's Extreme Fast Charger (XFC) and take the EV from 10%-80% state of charge in just 10 minutes. And by, Jove, it worked.

Obviously, the issue the brands are trying to solve is one that's plagued the automotive and motorcycling industries ever since EVs became the next big thing. Range, or lack thereof, has been the EV's weakness, as you can only go so far until you're stuck at a charging station for a lengthy period of time. Reducing that time to be comparable with that of an ICE car or motorcycle is the EV world's white whale, as though they've tried to fix it, nothing's worked.

But StoreDot and Polestar might've and, theoretically, Polestar's tech and StoreDot's XFC could work for an EV motorcycle. How do I know that? I asked Polestar.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox. Sign up

and For more information, read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use

In fact, the tech behind Polestar's upcoming 5 sedan and StoreDot's XFC could work better than a car, according to the Polestar's Chief Engineer for Battery Systems, Jens Groot. "There is no intrinsic limitation to this technology that will require a special voltage range," he said over email, adding, "In fact, a down-scaled (motorcycle) system would be easier to realize since it would be easier to find a charger with the capability to supply enough power.

I pressed again, asking whether an EV motorcycle's system would even require the XFC to get the same type of return, to which he replied, "That's correct."

According to the original Polestar release, "This world-first demonstration of a 10 minute 10-80% extreme fast charge using silicon-dominant cells in a drivable vehicle – rather than individual cells in a laboratory environment – is the continuation of Polestar’s commitment to developing the best driving experience for the future through innovative technology partnerships. The specially commissioned 77 kWh battery pack – which has the potential to be increased to at least 100 kWh, could add 200 miles of range to a mid-sized electric car in 10 minutes."

The charger itself dispensed between 310-370kW, which is far more than the average Tesla Supercharger or other Fast Chargers available.

But if Polestar is correct, and the 5's electrical architecture and battery could be scaled down, maybe EV motorcycles have a proper chance to compete with ICE bikes? Maybe we'll see folks like Harley-Davidson and others license the tech from Polestar? Or maybe Geely, Polestar's parent company, will adopt the tech for its QJ Motors that we've covered here in the past.

I can't wait to see what happens next.