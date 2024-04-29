I hate moving.

Not as a person; love that kind. It's hard for me to even talk on the phone without moving, in fact.

But moving everything you own from wherever you're living to another place? It sucks, and I should know. I did it a whole bunch as a kid, and as a result, I carried a special loathing for it well into adulthood. Back then, I was spared the horror of moving big furniture. I mean, at the time, I was after all just a tiny child.

So mostly, I just had to help pack clothes and other small stuff, and deal with general sense of discombobulation that accompanies not knowing which box the thing you want is in.

The guy in this video, though? He will apparently move an entire big, wooden wardrobe from one place to another all on his own. Or rather, on his own with the help of naught but his trusty Honda Biz scooter and some strategically placed rope.

It's wrapped in such a way that it holds all the drawers and doors closed in front (because why take them out if you don't have to), while simultaneously giving the rider something to hold onto with his left hand as he rides.

When you first start watching this video, it looks like the sketchiest way to begin a "what could possibly go wrong?" video that you may ever have seen. And yet, you can't tear your eyes away because it just gets more and more unbelievable.

Finding the balance point of a bike isn't too difficult if you've ridden for a long time. It's even easier with a scooter like this, because the center of gravity is low to the ground. The way this rider comports himself, it's clear that he's probably been riding for so long, he doesn't even think about it. He just does it.

But then situating the heavy AF wooden wardrobe on the pillion seat, finding a way to roll forward smoothly without upsetting that fragile balance in any way; it's nothing short of magical.

It looks difficult enough on reasonably good asphalt, but then it gets even hairier when the guy turns off onto a side road and it's dirt. It's not mud, and it's not sand, and it doesn't have baby-head boulders or anything like that. But it's still an undeniably impressive feat as he arrives safely to his destination with himself, the scooter, and the wardrobe intact.

Don't Mess With Brazilian Scooterists

All of this is accomplished on the back of an unassuming little Honda Biz scooter. For those unfamiliar, Honda Brazil offers a whole range of small-displacement models that you may or may not see elsewhere (depending on where you live). Now, you can find your expected CBs, your CRFs, and your Africa Twins in the range. But as a more practical everyday bonus, you can also find a whole lot more in the 100 to 160cc range.

The Honda Biz seen in this video is a long-running model that's been in Brazil since the late 1990s. It's good, honest, reliable transportation, and has come in displacements from 100 to 125cc over that time. Other scoots like the CG, Pop, and Elite are on sale in Brazil in 2024, along with maxi scoots like the ADV, PCX, and even the Forza 350.

Now, back to the rider in this video. He goes by the name bizdamudanca on Instagram. As he points out in another video that he's posted, he's far from being alone in his large-stuff-transporting mastery.

I mean, if what you've got is a scooter, and you need to get something somewhere, then you're going to do your best to make it happen.

Does it matter if the thing in question is absolutely ginormous or not? Friends, let me tell you, it does not.

I just hope he has help getting that massive wardrobe into the building once he's arrived, though. Judging from this guy's skills on the scooter, that's probably going to be the hardest part of all.