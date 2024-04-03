It might be hard to believe, but 2024 marks the 15th anniversary of the One Motorcycle Show. Touching down once again in Portland, Oregon at the fantastic and historic Zidell Yards Barge Building, the One Moto Show will feature lots of the things you've come to know and love about it over the years.

300-plus custom motorcycles? Check. Cars? Art? Helmets? Music, food, drinks, people of all ages, dogs, and even more you may not know about unless you go? Check, check, check.

It may have been founded by Thor Drake and the See See Motor Coffee folks, but after 15 years, it's really about the community that has grown up around this event.

The One Moto Show 2023 by Mr. Pixelhead The One Moto Show by Mr. Pixelhead The One Moto Show 2023 by Mr. Pixelhead

The 2024 One Moto Show will run from April 19 through 21, 2024, with a full schedule of cool stuff planned no matter which day you go. For the first time ever, though, the One Moto Show will be teaming up with the inimitable Flat Out Friday for a special racing event at the show.

On Friday, April 19, 2024, Flat Out Friday will host a mega flat track race at the Portland Expo Center. Tickets are currently available online for both the 2024 One Moto Show and Flat Out Friday (which are both ticketed as separate events).

Here Are The Show And Ticketing Details For 2024

The One Moto Show is offering three different types of tickets for 2024. General Admission tickets are available for three-hour slots, so folks can come for a set time slot, enjoy the show, and then go on about their business. These tickets are available both online and at the door, but purchasing early online will save you some money.

All-Day Admission and All-Weekend Admission grant in-and-out privileges for the amount of time prescribed in the type of admission purchased. Both the All-Day Admission and All-Weekend Admission tickets are only available for purchase online, and are not available at the door.

Here's a full breakdown of the ticket types, pricing, and their availability online and at the door.

Ticket Type/Day Available Online? Price? Available At The Door? Price? All-Weekend Admission $115 online Not available at the door All-Day Admission (Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, 2024) $65 each day online Not available at the door All-Day Admission (Sunday, April 21, 2024) $25 online Not available at the door General Admission (9 a.m. to 12 p.m. or 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. all three days of the 2024 One Moto Show) $15 online $20 at the door General Admission (3 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday only, not Sunday) $20 online $25 at the door Kids Aged 10 And Under Free admission with accompanying adult Free admission with accompanying adult Flat Out Friday at Portland Expo (Friday, April 19, 2024) Adult Tickets (ages 13 and up) $40 online Flat Out Friday at Portland Expo (Friday, April 19, 2024) Child Tickets (ages 12 and under; kids aged 3 and under get in free with an accompanying adult) $20 online

For more information about either the 2024 One Moto Show or Flat Out Friday, or to purchase tickets, hit the link in our Sources.

Also, stay tuned for an upcoming interview with One Moto Show founder Thor Drake, coming soon to RideApart.