If you’re into rare vintage motorcycles, this one’s for you. What we have here is a Henderson De Luxe from 1923 that’s been custom-built by Chopper Inc.’s Billy Lane and famed restorer Larry Wood.

Completed in 2016, the custom build is truly a feast for the eyes, and dare I say, just might be too pretty to ride. I said might be, not is.

The custom trike is finished in a blue motif complete with red and gold Excelsior Henderson logos, embellished with hand-painted gold pinstripes. Despite being a fairly modern piece, the trike features period-correct components such as a front-hinged, post-sprung saddle, brass-tone accessories, a fender-mounted siren, and an electrified gas headlamp out of a 1907 automobile.

A custom-built rear cargo compartment modeled after 1940s automobiles.

At the back, the trike features a large utility box that was fabricated with parts from a 1930 Packard. And for a seamless and streamlined look, the tail section was streamlined to look like the rear section of a vintage automobile.

The vintage accouterments continue to the wheels, as the trike rolls on 18-inch wire-spoke units shod in Firestone Deluxe Champion rubber. A girder suspension fork provides some shock absorption up front, while the rear section of the frame is rigid, just like the majority of bikes of the era. As for the brakes, well, the trike gets drums at both ends—quite unsettling as this thing weighs a bit and packs quite a punch.

A 1,301cc Henderson Four-Cylinder engine powers this custom trike

Speaking of performance, the custom trike is powered by a hefty 1,301cc, side-valve, inline-four engine complete with a Zenith carburetor. It breathes through a pair of two-into-one straight exhaust pipes with slash-cut tips. You can check out how it sounds in the video above. Power is sent to the two rear wheels via a three-speed transmission with a rocker-pedal clutch and hand-operated gear shifter.

The custom Henderson De Luxe trike recently sold at auction for $41,000, signifying that interest in wild vintage builds like this is very much alive.

Period-correct gauges and a vintage automobile headlight

Custom creations based on classic models like this Henderson De Luxe are pretty much like looking for a needle in a haystack. For the most part, today’s custom bike scene is dominated by cruisers, and neo-retro machines with builders striking a balance between everyday usability.

Custom builds like this Henderson De Luxe are a breath of fresh air and a feast for the eyes—even if they’re probably better off sitting in a well-lit corner of your collection.