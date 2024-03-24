Ducati has just announced the 12th edition of the World Ducati Week, and we're excited, as the grand gathering of Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts alike will take place at the iconic Misano World Circuit and the Adriatic Riviera.

World Ducati Week, which takes place July 26 to 28, 2024, is the perfect place for both die-hard Ducatisti and motorcycle enthusiasts alike to get up close and personal with the House of Borgo Panigale, get a firsthand taste of the brand’s latest models, and immerse themselves in motorcycle culture from all over the world.

The Race of Champions is one of the highlight events of World Ducati Week

Adding to the excitement is the highlight event: Ducati’s “Race of Champions,” which will feature top Ducati riders slugging it out in an epic race in one of the world’s most iconic circuits, the Misano World Circuit.

Ducati is offering multiple pass options for those eager to join in on the fun. Biker Passes and Visitor Passes are available for one or all three days of the event. These passes grant access to all public areas, where a variety of activities including talks, demos, and autograph sessions with Ducati’s top racers will be held.

The fun at WDW goes well beyond motorcycling

Folks who opt for the premium 3-Day Pass will get special perks such as access to the race track, as well as test rides of the latest Ducati models. Quite frankly, I can’t think of a better way to experience Ducati’s top-tier machinery—a track day at the Misano World Circuit aboard a Ducati Panigale V2.

To make things even better, ticket holders are eligible for discounted visits to the Ducati Museum, as well as access to the Ducati factory, so you can see the masterful craftsmanship that goes into each and every bike.

A sea of motorcycles flocks to Misano every year for WDW

To make the fun accessible to all, Ducati is offering free admission for minors, as well as persons with disabilities, as well as their companions. Tickets are now available on Ducati’s official website, so be sure to check it out to grab yours today.

Events like World Ducati Week are the perfect avenue for motorcyclists from across the globe to get together and share their passions. More than just brand loyalty, events like this build on the already strong motorcycle community, and attract new riders into the fold.

More people on bikes is always a good thing, and we can’t wait to see what Ducati has in store in the 2024 World Ducati Week.