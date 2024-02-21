While the rest of the world enjoys the 500cc range of Honda's parallel-twins, the company has to take a slightly different approach in its home country of Japan as, in case you didn’t know, Japan has strict licensing regulations when it comes to motorcycles with engine displacements higher than 400cc, specifically when it comes to minimum rider age.

But that means that while we all get bigger, badder bikes, Japan gets some seriously interesting units that we'd love to ride if given the chance. Check out Honda's new CBR400R and NX400.

The Honda CB400 Super Four continues to be popular in Japan.

For the sake of brevity, the reasoning behind the displacement differences is that you need to be at least 18 years old to get a big bike license (bikes above 400cc), while you can be as young as 16 years old to be eligible to ride bikes with engine displacements up to 400cc. It’s also why there are models like the Suzuki Katana 400, Honda CB400 Super Four, and much more recently, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R.

So let's talk about Honda's shrunken 400cc bikes—more specifically, 399cc.

2024 Honda NX400

Sharing similar styling and tech with their global counterparts, the 2024 Honda NX400 and CBR400R are powered by a liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, 399cc parallel twin with a 180-degree crankshaft configuration. Interestingly, however, they produce nearly the same amount of power as their 500cc siblings with 46 horsepower and 38 Nm (28 pound-feet) of torque.

When it comes to styling, the NX400 ditches the CB500X’s angular bodywork for a boxier, more retro-inspired look. It shares a similar design to the Transalp XL750, especially up front with the rally-inspired fairing. It does, however, make its road-focused intentions clear as day thanks to its alloy wheels.

Meanwhile, the CBR400R borrows styling cues from its bigger sibling, the CBR650R, with its full fairing, split LED headlights, and angular tank and tail section. It’s worth noting that just like the CBR650R, the CBR500R features a much more upright seating position when compared to other smaller sportbikes, namely the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR.

2024 Honda CBR400R

When it comes to pricing and availability, Japanese enthusiasts will have a wide selection of colors to choose from when it comes to these two models. For the CBR400R, racing enthusiasts will likely be attracted to the WSBK-inspired Grand Prix Red livery, while those looking for a sleek aesthetic may gravitate towards the Matte Ballistic Black Metallic motif.

As for the NX400, it’s offered in a clean and surgical Pearl Glare White, as well as an all-black finish. Honda’s CBR400R carries a starting price of 863,500 yen, or about $5,742 USD, while the NX400 retails for 891,000 yen, or around $5,925 USD.

If only the rest of us got these cool one-offs...