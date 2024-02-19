Ducati has released a wide selection of special-edition models over the years, and in doing so, has partnered up with quite a lot of big-name brands, including also VW-owned Lamborghini and Bentley. This time around, the Italian manufacturer has teamed up with American apparel and lifestyle brand Supreme for a special-edition Streetfighter V4 S.

Supreme has always been about living bold and loud, and the brand’s clothing and apparel does very little to keep this a secret. With its extensive use of logos, and screaming red and white colors, Supreme has built quite a following among young people looking to stand out from the crowd.

What better way to stand out than with a Ducati Streetfighter V4 S? But it's not just any Ducati Streetfighter V4 S.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition - Left Side

Naturally, the Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition takes the hyper-naked bike’s already head-turning styling and makes it even louder. Emblazoned with a massive Supreme logo that stretches from the left side of the bike, over the fuel tank, and onto the right side of the bike, it wants to remind you that it’s living its most Supreme life every time you swing a leg over it.

On top of that, the bike gets white wheels giving it a retro racer vibe.

Styling aside, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition is mechanically identical to the standard model. Being one of the most potent hyper-naked bikes on the market today means that this bike is already packing tons of tech and performance, including its 1,103cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine pumping out a whopping 208 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 90.4 pound-feet of torque at 9,500 rpm.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition - Top

The hyper-formance goodies carry over to the bike’s underpinnings, too, as it flaunts 43mm fully adjustable Öhlins NIX 30 hardware with electronically adjustable compression and damping up front, paired with an Öhlins TTX 36 electronic rear shock. It comes to a stop via Brembo Stylema Monoblock calipers up front and a single floating caliper at the back.

Lastly, Ducati’s cutting-edge electronics are featured here, with performance-oriented rider aids such as cornering traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and all sorts of other “control” baked in for an exhilarating yet safe experience.

As of this writing, Ducati has yet to announce pricing for the Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition, but chances are it’ll command quite a lot more than the standard model simply because of the addition of a bunch of its eye-catching livery.

For reference, the Streetfighter V4 S carries an MSRP of $27,795.

Arai x Supreme x Ducati Corsair-X

Now, if for some reason you find the Supreme Ducati Streetfighter V4 S lacking in terms of style, you could pair it with a special-edition helmet from Arai also bearing Supreme and Ducati branding. The Arai Corsair-X is a popular lid among sportbike and naked bike riders, and the addition of Ducati and Supreme branding makes it the perfect pairing with the Streetfighter V4 S Supreme Edition.

The Corsair-X also features a caricature of a rider who appears to be sliding a Ducati Streetfighter on the back of the helmet. The limited-edition lid was made exclusively for Supreme, and holds DOT and SNELL certifications.

So what do you think? If you had the money, would you pick one up? Sound off in the comments below.