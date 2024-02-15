AGV's Piesta GP RR has arguably the most diverse list of owners of any helmet model. It's a staple in the world of motorcycle influencers and club racers who can afford it get it, and that's before we touch on all the MotoGP and WorldSBK that sport it.

But the Piesta GP RR isn't cheap, and as such, you wouldn't want to go to a local track day and see half the pack wearing the same helmet you just spent half a month's wages on. Well, fear not because AGV has you covered with the limited-edition Piesta GP RR GHIACCIO.

Cold as Ice

Directly translated from Italian, "ghiaccio" means "ice", and it's a fitting name for this limited-edition model, as it gleams with icy shades no matter what angle you catch it from. This is down to the 100% carbon fiber shell, which has a metallic silver-green finish not seen on any other Piesta GP RR. Furthering the aesthetic look are white metal alloy air vents and a magenta iridium Pro Spoiler, which adds a flicker of color to the otherwise ice-cold look.

As with any Piesta GP RR, the limited-edition GHIACCIO meets and exceeds the ECE22.06 and FIM homologation standards. That's what you get when you buy an exact replica of the helmet used by MotoGP stars like Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini, and Joan Mir.

Clarity and Comfort

The best helmet is the one that you forget you're wearing, and that's what AGV strives for with all its Piesta GP RR models. Comfort starts with the right fit, so the Piesta GP RR features AGV's Adaptive Fit system, which enables riders to choose the optimal thickness for the upper head, nape, and cheeks.

There's no getting around the fact that our vision is restricted when we put on a helmet. AGV aims to mitigate visual restriction as much as possible by fitting the Piesta GP RR with a 5mm-thick optical class 1 Ultravision visor, which provides a 190-degree field of view.

Price and Availability

The Piesta GP RR GHIACCIO comes in at $1,924.95, and like any limited-edition AGV lids, the most popular sizes are selling out fast.

If you can't find this helmet in your size, I highly recommend checking out the other Piesta GP RRs on offer, as some have seriously tempting discounts.