Out of all the Chinese motorcycle manufacturers in the market today, CFMoto stands as one of the most respectable, specifically because of its tech, performance, and value. At EICMA 2023, CFMoto unveiled quite a lot of heavy hitters across multiple categories of motorcycling, and now with 2024 in full swing, some of these bikes are making their way to the international market.

US-based adventure riders looking for a lightweight, off-road-capable ADV will surely be interested in the 450MT that was launched at EICMA 2023, and now, CFMoto has released the bike in the US market under the Ibex 450 name, following the nomenclature of the brand’s ADV bikes for the North American market. In terms of specs, features, and technology, the Ibex 450 is very much the same bike as the 450MT set for availability in the rest of the world. Let’s take a closer look.

The CFMoto Ibex 450 has a strong focus on off-road performance.

Powering the Ibex 450 is CFMoto’s new parallel-twin engine we first saw in the 450SS (450SR for the rest of the world). Since then, it’s made its way to the 450NK and now, the Ibex 450. It’s a 449cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, parallel-twin engine with a 270-degree crankshaft. With 43.6 horsepower and 32.5 pound-feet of torque on tap, it’s sort of like a baby Tenere 700, especially when you take into account that the Ibex 450 rolls on full-on enduro-ADV underpinnings.

The Ibex 450 sports a chromoly steel tube frame that offers just the right amount of flex and rigidity for spirited off-road riding. It also gets a fully adjustable KYB front fork and a multi-link KYB monoshock offering eight inches of suspension travel fore and aft– premium features you don’t usually find in the entry-level ADV segment. Furthermore, it rolls on a 21-inch front wheel, with an 18-inch rear wheel further emphasizing its enduro-inspirations.

CFMoto's newest ADV boasts unmistakable rally styling.

While the Ibex 450’s impressive wheel and suspension setup may seem intimidating for shorter riders, it actually has a fairly approachable seat height of 31.5 inches in the low setting, and 32.3 inches in its highest setting. It has 8.7 inches of ground clearance, which is even more than some of its more established counterparts. To top it all off, the bike gets a fairly large 17.5-liter (4.6 gallons) fuel tank, promising quite a lot of range in between fill-ups.

On the tech side of the equation, the Ibex 450 is decked out in all the electronic accouterments of modern-day bikes. It gets a large five-inch TFT display with Over-The-Air functionality. MotoPlay allows you to toggle navigation settings while on the go, and a handy USB-C charging port lets you power up your devices while on the go.

Overall, the CFMoto Ibex 450 promises quite an approachable package for both beginner and seasoned adventure riders. The company claims a dry weight of about 385 pounds (expect a wet weight just north of 400 pounds), plus, its compact wheelbase of 59.3 inches means it's nimble enough to tackle some technical trails. In the US market, it’s offered in two colors: Tundra Grey and Zephyr Blue, and carries an MSRP starting at $6,499 USD. Availability is expected in the fall of 2024.