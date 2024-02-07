Italian off-road and enduro specialist Beta has a treat for trials riders this year. The new Evo Factory trials range has just been announced, and now comes with a slew of upgrades that promise better compliance and overall performance. Of course, the new models come with the best components in the industry, as well as striking signature Beta liveries. let's take a closer look.

In total, Beta is offering the Evo Factory models in 125cc, 200cc, 250cc, and 300cc two-stroke variants. There's also a four-stroke 300cc version we'll talk about a little later on. For now, however, Let's take a look at the enhancements made to the two-stroke engines. For improved precision and control, the clutch discs have been trimmed. On top of that, the engine features a magnesium crankcase for a lighter build. Last but not least, it breathes through a titanium exhaust system, also for a lightweight build and improved engine performance.

Beta Evo Factory - 300cc Four-Stroke Engine

As for the four-stroke 300cc model, it boasts an upgraded electronic control unit for improved spark stability. Just like the two-stroke versions, the four-stroke engine has been given a lightweight, high-performance titanium exhaust system.

While the updates to the engine are minimal, the 2024 Beta Evo Factory trials bikes are filled to the brim with premium components when it comes to the chassis and suspension departments. Across the board, the bikes get gold front forks with TIN treatment for smooth suspension actuation. There's also a progressive rear suspension linkage for improved traction, as well as machined triple clamps that promise a stiff and precise ride when navigating obstacles and technical terrain. The Evo Factory trials bikes are equipped with Galfer racing brake discs, and roll on Michelin X-light tires which promise superior traction on all terrain.

Beta Evo Factory - Electronic Key

Another notable feature on the 2024 Beta Evo Factory line is the integration of the Beta Electronic Key. This setup replaces the traditional kill-switch of the bike with a magnetic lanyard-type kill switch with a two-part component. This setup doesn't allow the engine to fire up when the two parts are disconnected, ensuring both theft prevention and safety in the event of a drop or crash. It's a new system from Beta, and likely something we can expect to see in more models moving forward.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the 2024 Beta Evo Factory trials line is expected to roll off showrooms by March 2024. They'll all come with new matt and gloss graphics that feature Beta's red and blue livery. Check out the table below for the MSRPs of each model.

Model Price Beta Evo Factory 125 $8,199 USD Beta Evo Factory 200 $8,599 USD Beta Evo Factory 250 $8,799 USD Beta Evo Factory 300 $8,999 USD Beta Evo Factory 300 Four-Stroke $9,490 USD

It's worth noting that pricing and availability may vary per region, so it's always a good idea to get in touch with your nearest Beta dealership for the most accurate and up-to-date information. To find a dealer near you or to get in touch with Beta, we recommend visiting their official website.