Royal Enfield Rolls Out New Military Silver Colorways For Bullet 350

On September 1, 2023, Royal Enfield officially revealed one of the most iconic nameplates in its roster, refreshed for the modern era. The Bullet 350, sharing the new J-platform we first saw on the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, was ready to hit the road, and serves as the most classic of RE’s classic models when it comes not only to styling, but heritage, too.

Initially launched in five colorways back in September, the Bullet 350’s motifs pay homage to the Indian army with a slew of military-inspired motifs. Now, for the 2024 model-year, Royal Enfield has released two additional colorways under the Military Silver design. The Military Silver colorways, consisting of Military SilverBlack and Military SilverRed, sit above the base colors of the Bullet 350, and elevate the overall aesthetic appeal of the classic-inspired roadster.

Setting the Military Silver motifs apart are hand-painted pinstripes on the side and top of the fuel tank. The same pinstripes also feature prominently on the side panels, giving the bikes a custom touch right out of the factory. The Military Silver colors add to the growing list of variants for the Bullet 350 in India, with the bike currently being offered in four editions consisting of Bullet Military. Bullet Military Silver, Bullet Standard, and Bullet Black Gold.

Apart from the glistening new colors, the Bullet 350 Military Silver edition retains the same technical foundation as the rest of the Bullet lineup. In terms of performance, we’re looking at the tried and tested 350cc engine we find in the Meteor, Hunter, and Classic. The single-cylinder, four-stroke, air and oil-cooled engine churns out a respectable 20.2 horsepower at 6,100 rpm and 19.9 pound-feet of torque. All this power and torque is transferred to the rear wheel via a five-speed manual gearbox.

Other features include a healthy selection of tech including an analog-digital instrument cluster, dual-channel ABS, and a single-bench saddle which Royal Enfield claims offers improved under-thigh support. There’s even a handy USB port for you to conveniently charge your phone and other devices on the go.

When it comes to pricing and availability, the new Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Military Silver carries an MSRP of Rs 179,000, or about $2,153 USD in the Indian market. As for the Military edition, these bikes retail for Rs 173,562 ($2,088 USD), while the Standard edition has an MSRP of Rs 197,436, translating to about $2,375 USD. Sitting at the top of the range is the Black Gold edition with the most premium price tag of Rs 215,801, or about $2,596 USD. As of this writing, the Royal Enfield Bullet 350 has yet to be announced for the US market.