Yamaha Rolls Out Vibrant New Colorways For Its Street Bikes In India

Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd., the Japanese manufacturer’s arm in the Indian market, has just announced its refreshed lineup of premium street motorcycles consisting of the R15 V4 and FZ range of bikes. The two series serve as popular commuter and enthusiast models in the Indian market, as they mirror the styling and heritage of their premium siblings in the global market.

The Yamaha R15 V4 bears a striking resemblance to its bigger siblings in the YZF-R range, thanks to its full-fairing and styling cues lifted directly from the likes of the YZF-R7 and YZF-R1. Meanwhile, the FZ range, consisting of the FZ, FZ-S, and FZ-X, resemble Yamaha’s popular MT lineup of bikes in the global market. While the MT-15 is indeed offered in the Indian market, the FZ lineup serves as a more accessible option for commuters and enthusiasts on a budget.

With that being said, Yamaha India has rolled out a wide selection of new colors for these two model ranges. Dubbed “The Call of the Blue,” the new colorways are meant to highlight Yamaha’s youthful and sporty character, and “establish a stronger connection” with its customer base. Indeed, colors and styling play a huge role when it comes to buyers making decisions about their bikes, and Yamaha hopes that with its new colors, it’ll be able to attract younger riders into the fold.

In Yamaha’s official press release, Eishin Chihana, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies stated, “Yamaha is excited to unveil its refreshed 2024 motorcycle lineup, in line with 'The Call of the Blue' brand campaign. We are elated to introduce vibrant new color options and appealing graphics that aim to captivate riders and onlookers alike. The carefully curated palette that features bold and refreshing shades, not only adds glamor to the bikes but is also expected to heighten consumer delight, promising visually stunning and gratifying experiences for Yamaha enthusiasts in India.”

Kicking things off with the R15 V4, Yamaha has unveiled a “Vivid Magenta Metallic” color scheme. This premium colorway will be sold exclusively at Yamaha’s Blue Square outlets. Meanwhile, existing colorways such as Racing Blue and Metallic Red have also been given mild cosmetic enhancements consisting of sportier graphics and refreshed tones.

Meanwhile, the expansive FZ model rang has been given a selection of new motifs, too. For starters, the FZ-S FI Ver 4.0 DLX gets a racing-inspired Racing Blue color scheme, while a Matte Black option has been added for those looking for a stealthier aesthetic. Majesty Red is retained for the 2024 model-year, but is also given mild cosmetic enhancements for a cleaner look.

As mentioned earlier, the new colorways are meant to attract the younger generation of riders, and Chihana’s statements echoed this. “We have introduced these fresh color schemes after receiving a lot of feedback from our young consumers in the color related surveys that are being conducted from time to time. Through these upgrades, we are committed to offer a personalized journey to the Yamaha fans, encouraging more enthusiasts to embrace 'The Call of the Blue' for an enhanced biking experience.”

What do you think of Yamaha’s new colors for its lineup of small displacement bikes in India? I, for one, think that these vibrant color schemes would look pretty good on Team Blue’s bigger bikes in the global market. The Vivid Magenta Metallic paint scheme would certainly give the current-generation YZF-R1 a touch of nostalgia, and undoubtedly turn heads in the process.