When Triumph first unveiled the Trident 660 back in 2020, it was the start of something new. Sure, you could say that the name 'Trident' was another badge that Triumph had neatly tucked away one day in its voluminous history, only to be revived decades later. While that's not untrue, that's also not the whole truth.

The 2021 Trident 660 boasted a clean, modern styling aesthetic that was both sporty and yet somehow, also inviting. Not intimidating, which is good because it was aimed squarely at newer riders. It's not a beginner bike, not exactly, but it's also not a hair-raising, barn-burning track monster. It's somewhere in the middle, which is precisely where it wants to be.

The Tiger Sport 660 followed about a year later, adding a middleweight adventure-styled touring option to the range. For those seeking a solid middleweight commuter bike to also have fun on, this bike seemed tailor made. Offering the option of a little more storage space is usually only a bad thing at the track, not in everyday life.

Rumors of an upcoming Daytona 660 soon followed, as did spy photos. When it would actually arrive was another matter, though. That is, until January 9, 2024, which is when Triumph finally let the new 2024 Daytona 660 loose on the world.

The Engine

The name 'Daytona' is one that's near and dear to sportbike fans of a certain vintage. Seeking to assuage fears of a potentially dumbed-down machine, Triumph would very much like you to know that it makes significantly more power and torque in Daytona tune than the Trident.

How much more? The liquid-cooled, 12-valve, dual overhead cam 660cc triple with a 240-degree firing order that's found in the Daytona 660 makes a claimed 94 horsepower at 11,250 rpm. Torque, Triumph says, is 50.89 pound-feet at 8,250 rpm, with over 80 percent of peak torque available down low in the rev range, from just 3,125rpm. Incidentally, the redline is 12,650 rpm.

Contrast that with the 80 horsepower and 47 pound-feet of torque claimed by the Trident 660, and your sense of intrigue may well be piqued.

The Chassis

The 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 uses a tubular steel perimeter frame design, like its siblings in the 660 range. Suspension-wise, you'll find a nonadjustable 41mm Showa upside-down separate function big piston (SFF-BP) front fork. In the rear, you'll find a Showa monoshock with preload adjustability. Front wheel travel is 4.33 inches, while rear wheel travel is 5.11 inches.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of four-piston radial calipers and dual 310mm floating brake discs up front, as well as a single piston sliding caliper in the rear with a 220mm floating disc setup. ABS is present at both ends.

Wheels are a set of cast aluminum alloy five spoke 17-inch units which come wrapped in Michelin Power 6 rubber.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the 2024 Daytona 660 is 56.12 inches. Length is 82 inches, width of the handlebars is 28.97 inches, and height without mirrors is 45.08 inches. Seat height is 31.88 inches, though it can also be lowered to 30.9 inches with the optional low seat accessory.

Rake is 23.8 degrees and trail is 3.24 inches. Curb weight is 443 pounds, and the fuel tank capacity is 3.7 gallons. Triumph estimates a fuel consumption rate of 57.6 miles per gallon, and the service interval is 10,000 miles or 12 months, whichever comes first.

Electronics and Other Features

The display on the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is a combined color TFT screen with a white-on-black LCD display as an integrated unit. The My Triumph Connectivity System is available as an optional accessory for the Daytona 660 as well, and it's controllable via the switchgear on the handlebars if you choose to use it.

The Daytona 660 comes with a ride-by-wire throttle as standard, along with three ride modes: Sport, Road, and Rain. Traction control is one of the settings that's altered by your choice of ride mode, as is the case on most machines that offer ride modes. On the Daytona 660, traction control is also completely switchable, so you can choose to shut it off if you prefer.

Triumph offers Shift Assist as an accessory option for the Daytona 660 as well, for riders who don't want to use the clutch all the time. However, it's worth noting that the bike comes with a torque assist clutch as standard, to give an easier, lighter pull during standard motorcycle operation. Incidentally, the brake lever is adjustable from the factory, but the clutch lever is not.

Pricing and Availability

Triumph offers its motorcycles in multiple markets worldwide, and the 2024 Daytona 660 is no exception. As such, pricing and availability may vary by region. If you live outside the US or Canada, your best bet to find the most accurate pricing and availability information is to contact your local Triumph dealer with any questions you may have.

In the US, the MSRP for the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 starts at $9,195. In Canada, the MSRP for the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 starts at $11,295.

As for availability, the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 should start rolling into dealers across North America in March 2024.

Now that it's finally here, are you excited about the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660? Is it what you expected, or more (or less) than you hoped? Let us know in the comments below.