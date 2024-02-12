It's been just over a month since Triumph formally introduced the 2024 Daytona 660 to the world. Like a lot of instances where a company has revived a well-loved model name on a bike that differs significantly from the original, the reception to the new Daytona has been somewhat mixed.

Old-school fans of the Daytona in its 765 and 955i forms have, unsurprisingly, been grumbling to varying degrees. Meanwhile, here in the year 2024, Triumph is aiming this bike at younger riders who maybe haven't been riding for decades. Riders who just want a solid, good-looking middleweight sportbike to flog around on their daily rides. Riders for whom potential track use might also be in their sites, but it's a secondary rather than a primary concern.

Anyway, in January 2024, Triumph showed off the newest member of its 660cc lineup, and ot simultaneously announced both its US and Canadian pricing and availability. In the US, the MSRP starts at $9,195 and in Canada, it starts at $11,295. But what about the rest of the world?

If you're in Europe or the UK, more pricing information for the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 is now available. Here's a breakdown, country by country and in alphabetical order.

France, Germany, and Italy Pricing and Availability

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 - Riding

If you're a rider in France, Germany, or Italy, Triumph's pricing for the new 2024 Daytona 660 remains the same in all three countries. The MSRP starts at €9,795.00, which works out to about $10,563 at the time of writing.

Interested riders can preorder the bike from the Triumph France, Triumph Germany, or Triumph Italy websites. Of course, if you'd rather do it in person, you can also visit your local authorized Triumph dealer to place orders and ask any questions you might have.

UK Pricing and Availability

2024 Triumph Daytona 660 - Riding

Over in the UK, the 2024 Triumph Daytona 660 starts at £8,595.00, which converts to about $10,861 USD. It is currently available for reservations, either via the Triumph UK website or in person at your local Triumph dealer.

If you love a triple, and you love a middleweight sportbike that's aimed more at everyday usability than outright track weapon status, then you might want to go sit on one and see if it's for you.

Finally, a word of advice: Don't let anyone bully you into not trying a bike because they think it isn't a good choice for you, even though you feel otherwise. It's not their money, is it? You should buy the bike that you want, always. Remember, you can always get another one later if you change your mind. Bike math is always N plus one; that's our story and we're sticking to it.