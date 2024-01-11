In 2023, Triumph unveiled quite a number of exciting new models, all of which are set to hit the road in 2024. The iconic British manufacturer not only refreshed a variety of its existing models, but also launched all-new platforms that hope to engage a wider audience of riders. From beginner riders to die-hard off-roaders, Triumph now has it all.

On the beginner side of the spectrum, Triumph pulled the covers off the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Developed in partnership with Indian motorcycle giant Bajaj, Triumph’s 400cc lineup of bikes is currently the only one equipped with a single-cylinder engine. Furthermore, the two bikes’ small and compact proportions make them easier for beginner riders, as well as folks of shorter stature, to swing a leg over and go for a ride.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Triumph also pulled the covers on the TF 250-X, its first foray into the world of mainstream motocross and enduro. The all-new motorcrosser took four years of extensive research and development, and is meant to take on the mainstream motocross world by storm, where it’ll lock horns with some of the most established names in the MX space.

With all that being said, Triumph aficionados in the US will soon be able to get up close and personal with their favorite machines from the Hinckley company. Dubbed the British Invasion Tour, Triumph will be showcasing its new bikes and existing models in multiple parts of the US, where two-wheeler enthusiasts and their friends and family can see the bikes for themselves, while enjoying snacks, beverages, live music, and games.

A total of 20 events will be hosted, where attendees will get the chance to get up close and personal with the brand’s new models before they make their way to dealerships. Check out the announced schedule of events below:

Los Angeles, CA - January 9 Seattle, WA January 13 Portland, OR January 14 Oakland, CA January 16 Denver, CO January 19 Washington, DC January 23 Philadelphia, PA January 24 New York, NY January 25 Newark, NJ January 26 Boston, MA January 27 Detroit, MI January 30 Minneapolis, MN February 1 San Diego, CA February 9 Phoenix, AZ February 10 Austin, TX February 13 Dallas, TX February 14 Houston, TX February 15 Atlanta, GA February 17 Miami, FL February 20 Orlando, FL February 21

It’s worth noting that Triumph has also just unleashed the all new Daytona 660 to the world. The brand-new sportbike, based on the same platform as the versatile Trident 660 naked streetfighter, isn’t a razor-sharp supersport like the Daytona of old, but rather, a well-rounded machine that looks poised to tackle both the road and the track. Triumph announced the MSRP of the new Daytona 660 in the US starting at $9,195 USD. For reference, the Street Triple, a naked bike that’s based on the previous generation Daytona, carries an MSRP starting at $10,945 USD.