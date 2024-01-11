In 2023, Triumph unveiled quite a number of exciting new models, all of which are set to hit the road in 2024. The iconic British manufacturer not only refreshed a variety of its existing models, but also launched all-new platforms that hope to engage a wider audience of riders. From beginner riders to die-hard off-roaders, Triumph now has it all.
On the beginner side of the spectrum, Triumph pulled the covers off the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X. Developed in partnership with Indian motorcycle giant Bajaj, Triumph’s 400cc lineup of bikes is currently the only one equipped with a single-cylinder engine. Furthermore, the two bikes’ small and compact proportions make them easier for beginner riders, as well as folks of shorter stature, to swing a leg over and go for a ride.
On the opposite end of the spectrum, Triumph also pulled the covers on the TF 250-X, its first foray into the world of mainstream motocross and enduro. The all-new motorcrosser took four years of extensive research and development, and is meant to take on the mainstream motocross world by storm, where it’ll lock horns with some of the most established names in the MX space.
With all that being said, Triumph aficionados in the US will soon be able to get up close and personal with their favorite machines from the Hinckley company. Dubbed the British Invasion Tour, Triumph will be showcasing its new bikes and existing models in multiple parts of the US, where two-wheeler enthusiasts and their friends and family can see the bikes for themselves, while enjoying snacks, beverages, live music, and games.
A total of 20 events will be hosted, where attendees will get the chance to get up close and personal with the brand’s new models before they make their way to dealerships. Check out the announced schedule of events below:
- Los Angeles, CA - January 9
- Seattle, WA January 13
- Portland, OR January 14
- Oakland, CA January 16
- Denver, CO January 19
- Washington, DC January 23
- Philadelphia, PA January 24
- New York, NY January 25
- Newark, NJ January 26
- Boston, MA January 27
- Detroit, MI January 30
- Minneapolis, MN February 1
- San Diego, CA February 9
- Phoenix, AZ February 10
- Austin, TX February 13
- Dallas, TX February 14
- Houston, TX February 15
- Atlanta, GA February 17
- Miami, FL February 20
- Orlando, FL February 21
It’s worth noting that Triumph has also just unleashed the all new Daytona 660 to the world. The brand-new sportbike, based on the same platform as the versatile Trident 660 naked streetfighter, isn’t a razor-sharp supersport like the Daytona of old, but rather, a well-rounded machine that looks poised to tackle both the road and the track. Triumph announced the MSRP of the new Daytona 660 in the US starting at $9,195 USD. For reference, the Street Triple, a naked bike that’s based on the previous generation Daytona, carries an MSRP starting at $10,945 USD.
Source: Triumph Motorcycles