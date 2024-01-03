2023 was a big year for both Harley-Davidson and Indian motorcycle manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. The debut of the X440 in India marked a first for both brands. For the MoCo, it was its first small-displacement motorcycle designed specifically for the Indian market, as well as the only single-cylinder model in its current lineup. For Hero MotoCorp, it was its first step into the premium segment, catering to the growing enthusiast market in India.

As is usually the case when two companies team up to release a new model, each brand comes up with its own version of the machine. We’ve seen this with KTM and CFMoto, with the latter releasing the 800NK, a bike with similar technical foundations as the Austrian Scalpel. The same is expected to be true with Harley and Hero, as Hero MotoCorp is reportedly releasing its own version of the 440cc retro-inspired roadster at the Hero World event scheduled for January 22, 2024. This rumor was echoed by multiple Indian motoring publications, although Hero MotoCorp has not given any specific details about the new model.

Nevertheless, given the fact that it was Hero who developed and manufactured the X440, chances are we can expect the Hero-branded machine to bear identical underpinnings as that of the X440. Chances are it’ll also be a retro-inspired machine, as bikes like the Honda CB350 H’Ness and Royal Enfield Classic 350 have proven to be extremely popular in India. On top of that, its basic construction means that the X440 is more than just a pretty face; it can be used as a trusty workhorse both for daily commuting and for longer trips out of town.

Hero developed the engine powering the X440 – a 440cc, air and oil-cooled, fuel-injected, single-cylinder mill with a respectable 27 horsepower and 38 Nm (28 pound-feet) of torque. This power is transferred to the rear wheel via a six-speed manual gearbox. As for its underpinnings, the X440 gets premium KYB inverted forks and a twin gas-charged rear shock setup. Brakes consist of a single 320 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the back, both of which are governed by dual-channel ABS.

Once the Hero-badged version of the Harley X440 makes its official debut, Hero MotoCorp will have two models in the premium segment. Not long ago, it released the Karizma XMR, a sporty commuter with a punchy 210cc engine and modern styling and tech. The launch of a retro roadster with a slightly bigger engine will surely attract retro enthusiasts looking for a dependable workhorse for both daily commuting and weekend excursions. As mentioned, the bike is expected to be revealed on January 22, 2024, with bookings and test rides expected from February onwards.