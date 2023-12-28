Michelin Refreshes Its Power And Anakee Tires For 2024

Michelin is one of the most respected brands when it comes to tires for all vehicles. The brand has a storied history encompassing 130 years when it comes to innovating and developing two-wheeler tires. Since then, the brand has seen notable success not just on the street, but on the circuit too, with more than 500 wins across the FIM’s World Series.

That said, Michelin is showing no signs of slowing down, and has unveiled three new tires for the 2024 model-year. More specifically, Michelin’s refreshed range of rubber casters to a wide selection of riders in the form of the Power and Anakee ranges. These tires have become staples in the industry, and are often found as standard equipment from some of the industry’s best bikes. Let’s take a look at the three refreshed tires for 2024.

Michelin Power 6

The Michelin Power series of tires always aimed to strike a balance between exhilarating performance and daily practicality. The Power 6 is no different, and takes performance and reliability to the next level. According to Michelin, the new Power 6 is aimed at a “wide range of sports motorcycle users looking for sportiness and pure riding pleasure.” While the Power 6 is indeed about performance, it’s also about longevity and all-weather grip. As such, it makes use of harder wearing compounds for increased mileage. Manufacturers are already making use of the Power 6 as standard equipment on some models, such as KTM with the 2024 390 Duke.

Michelin Power GP 2

For those who frequent the track but still need to ride on the street, Michelin’s got you covered with the new Power GP 2. This tire was designed for the circuit, but homologated for the road, so in essence, it’s a street-legal race tire. Michelin says that it’s designed for supersport bikes such as the BMW S 1000 RR and Ducati Panigale to make the most of their groundbreaking performance. Nevertheless, the fact that it’s homologated for street use means that it also prioritizes on-road safety by providing higher levels of both wet and dry grip. According to Michelin, the new Power GP 2 makes use of the same development tools as the tires used in MotoGP.

Michelin Anakee Road

Michelin’s Anakee series of tires has always been about adventure and exploring beyond the confines of pavement. The new Anakee Road is specifically designed for adventure touring machines that ride long-distance on roads and highways. The new tire is also equally at home on city streets for daily commuting. Just like the bikes they’re designed for, Michelin says that the Anakee Road tires are all about versatility and all-around practicality.

Unlike the other rugged Anakee tires, the Anakee Road has a tread pattern that’s designed primarily for road use. As such, it promises high levels of grip on both wet and dry conditions, an extended service life for long highway stints, and notable high-speed stability. Last but not least, the new Anakee Road tires are lighter in construction, making for a nimbler, more agile road on twisty roads.

Availability

When it comes to availability, expect the Michelin Power 6 and Power GP 2 to come in all the sizes associated with naked and sport bikes. Meanwhile, the Anakee Road will be offered in standard ADV and touring sizes. Michelin says that the new tires will be available across North America starting January 1, 2024.