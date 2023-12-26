Add This Miniature Honda CB750 Four To Your Collection

If I were to ask you what bike comes to mind when you hear the word “superbike” chances are a lot of you would think of a modern-day supersport. Perhaps a Ducati Panigale or BMW S 1000 RR. However, it’s widely accepted that the word “superbike” was first used to describe the Honda CB750 Four, a bike that, back in 1968, set a whole new standard in the two-wheeled world.

The Honda CB750 Four would go down in history as one of the most iconic bikes of all time. Indeed, if not for this bike, we wouldn’t have many of the bikes we see today. Back then, it wasn’t just all about performance, but reliability, efficiency, and design. Fast forward more than 50 years later, the Honda CB750 Four still looks perfectly at home with today’s crop of neo-retro and classic machines. In fact, it’s revered by many, and is a collection piece for diehard enthusiasts.

With that being said, fetching a pristine, all-stock CB750 can be quite a challenge. Luckily, it doesn’t need to be as you can get yourself a scale model with fine attention to detail. It’s made by German model kit specialist Franzis, and is a miniature replica of the iconic motorcycle. Built in the 1/24 scale, it’s tiny, and can easily fit in the palm of your hand. As such, it’s a perfect piece for your diecast collection, or simply a nice accent to your workspace.

The model kit doesn’t consist solely of the 1/24 CB750 Four, but also a plastic base with a sound module that plays the sweet melody of the 736cc, SOHC, inline-four engine. There’s even a 67-page booklet that highlights the meticulous construction of the bike, complete with detailed space and images of the motorcycle. As for the bike itself, it’s finished in the bike’s now iconic orange paint, and features a metal frame and parts. You’ll have to assemble it yourself, too, making it an excellent way to spend a quiet afternoon.

Franzis says that this model kit is designed for enthusiasts aged at least 14 years, so it’s definitely not a toy for little kids. It’s also rather pricey at 89.95 euros, or about $99 USD, but nevertheless, get quite a lot for your buck.