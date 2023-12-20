Fantic’s Caballero range of rugged, scrambler-style machines has become quite popular in Europe, and the Italian brand is set to raise the bar both in terms of performance and tech. For 2024, Fantic has rolled out quite a few substantial updates to its single-cylinder-powered machines, all while retaining the classic charm it offers riders. Let’s take a closer look.

For the 2024 model-year, the Fantic Caballero 125 and 500 receive a slew of technical updates, however, their overall styling remains unchanged. This means that the bikes are still retro-inspired, rugged machines that offer a barebones, performance-driven riding experience. On top of that, Fantic continues to offer the Caballero in three iterations: Rally, Deluxe, and Explorer. Across the board, however, technical refinements and technology-focused add-ons have been thrown in.

For starters, we find a new LED headlight that features 24 LEDs for exceptional brightness even on the darkest roads and trails. The turn indicators and tail light are also LED, enhancing visibility in low light conditions. There’s also a new four-inch LCD instrument cluster with an improved user interface. The new setup includes a gear indicator, tachometer, and temp gauge. The 2024 model also brings tech refinements such as Bluetooth smartphone pairing for you to be able to monitor calls and notifications via the new display.

Diving straight into the performance refinements, Fantic has given its potent single-cylinder engine slight revisions to improve smoothness. Particularly for the Caballero 500, the engine has been given new mapping that improves throttle response. Meanwhile, the 125 retains the Minarelli engine with variable valve timing.

Engine refinements aside, the Caballero also benefits from a new aluminum swingarm which is not only more rigid than the old steel one, but also lighter by two kilograms (about 4.4 pounds). As such, the 2024 Caballero 500 weighs in at just 149 kilos (328 pounds) dry. Given a fuel capacity of 12 liters, we can expect wet weight to be somewhere around 165 kilos (approximately 364 pounds) – still substantially lighter than many scramblers on the market.

The lightweight, performance-oriented package is accompanied by impressive tech such as dual-channel ABS that can be switched off for off-road riding. There’s even a new mobile app called the Fantic Garage, which allows riders to manage the bike’s features, as well as keep tabs on maintenance, via a single platform on their smartphone.

As of this writing, pricing details for the 2024 Fantic Caballero 125 and 500 have yet to be revealed. That said, the updated models will retain the same colorways as the 2023 models, but a Azzurro variant, similar to that of the more premium Caballer 700, is set to debut for the 2024 model-year.

