MBP Targets Beginner Segment With N250 And N300 Naked Bikes

In 2022, a new motorcycle brand with Italian origins was launched. Dubbed MBP, or Moto Bologna Passione, the brand was founded by Keeway Motor Group, a sub-brand under the Chinese motorcycle giant, Qianjiang (also known as QJ Motor). In EICMA 2022, the brand showcased a number of impressive models like the T1002V, this time around, it’s targeting the beginner segment with the release of two naked streetfighters.

The two models are the N250 and N300, which are nearly identical in terms of styling, but carry slight variations in terms of performance and equipment. That said, it’s more than likely that these two models won’t be sold in the same markets. My guess is that the N250 will be sold in Europe in accordance to A2 licensing standards, while the N300 will make its way to the Asian market to compete with bikes from the likes of KTM, Kawasaki, and Bajaj.

Whatever the case may be, it’s clear that MBP wants to introduce a range of accessible models for novice riders, and the new N series clearly follows a tried and tested formula. From a styling perspective, they’re hardly original, making use of an exposed trellis frame design and angular bodywork we first saw on a certain Austrian naked bike way back in 2013. Up front, we find an interesting LED headlight with a single, centrally mounted bulb and a DRL at the bottom.

The bikes sport some pretty respectable underpinnings despite their entry-level status. A set of KYB inverted forks handles front suspension duties, while a KYB monoshock provides preload adjustability. As for brakes, front and rear discs with dual-channel ABS bring the bike to a stop. Like most naked bikes of this type, the MBP N250 and N300 roll on 17-inch wheels front and back. MBP goes for a premium look and feel with full-LED lighting all around, as well as a full-color, five-inch TFT display and backlit controls.

When it comes to performance, the N250 and N300 are slightly different , but both are powered by single-cylinder engines. The smaller N250 gets a 249cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected unit with 26.5 horsepower and 22 Nm (16.3 pound-feet) of torque, and promises a top speed of 128 kilometers per hour (around 80 miles an hour). Meanwhile, the N300 dials performance up a tad with its 298cc thumper pumping out 29.5 ponies and 27 Nm (19.9 pound-feet) of torque. Subsequently, top speed is higher at 139 kilometers per hour (87 miles per hour).

Both bikes tip the scales at a very approachable dry weight of 145 kilograms, or about 320 pounds. Now, MBP hasn’t provided us with the bike’s wet weight, but we can add about 30 to 40 pounds to account for oil, fuel, and other fluids, and we’d still have a fairly lightweight, beginner-friendly machine.

As of this writing, pricing and availability information on MBP’s new naked streetfighters has yet to be announced. Nevertheless, chances are these bikes will be launched in the European and Asian markets first, before ever even being teased in the US market.