The word "custom" means a lot of things to a lot of people. Whether you're into bolt-on mods or physically bending metal to your will, though, I think it's impossible not to admire an absolute maniac like Scott. Who's Scott, you may ask? He's a guy in England who uses the name 'Scott's Crazy Builds' to share his love of making maniacal jet-powered creations with the world.

Before the Jetbike that you'll see in this video, there was a jet-powered sled. Or sledge, as he calls it. (Sorry, we're American and we like as few letters in our words as possible.)

Anyway, after the Jetbike, he's been working on a Jetkart and posting build videos on his YouTube for interested parties to follow along. We've included a link to his channel in our Sources so you can go and check it out if you want to learn more.

All of those videos, though, aren't this video. In this video, British dirtbike channel 999Lazer met up with Scott to get a full walkthrough of what the Jetbike startup process is like. To choose just two descriptors, it's both loud and hot.

The loudness is something you'll get a small taste of if you listen with headphones, but the heat is something else entirely. According to Scott, he clocked an under-seat afterburner temperature of 115 degrees Celsius (or about 239 degrees Fahrenheit), which is when he modified his design further to include a heat shield. Hey, you don't know what you don't know until you learn, right?

The startup procedure involves multiple steps, and includes a careful mixture of gasoline (or petrol) and diesel to run properly. Getting the bike started up and idling may seem a little quieter than you expect, but that's just because he doesn't have the afterburner on the whole time.

The whole thing sounds absolutely mental, but it's also the kind of thing that makes us glad that the Internet exists. It's how we found out about it, and it's also how we're sharing it with you.

Would you fancy a ride on this bike if you had the chance? It looks more than slightly terrifying, but we're glad that someone was mad enough to build it. Let us know in the comments how you feel about it.