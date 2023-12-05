Today’s electric motorcycle scene is littered with small-capacity commuters that are trying to be the next big thing when it comes to urban mobility. Looked at by many as mere appliances designed to shuttle you from A to B, electric mopeds and scooters are probably the last thing you’d think of when it comes to the custom scene.

Dutch custom workshop Outsiders Motorcycles thinks a little differently. Back in 2021, we talked about an interesting electric moped called the Brekr Model B. Also hailing from the Netherlands, Brekr set itself apart with its uniquely styled e-moped, borrowing styling cues from the world of motorcycles, mated with the simplicity of a bicycle. As it would turn out, Outsiders and Brekr had been in contact for quite some time, and the custom builder had hopes for building a custom machine based on the stylish electric moped.

According to the folks at Outsiders, they met with Brekr some six years ago. Back then, the company only had an early prototype to show for. The two stayed in touch, until four years later, when Brekr received a government subsidy as e-mobility was gaining traction in Europe. From there, the dream began turning into a reality. Outsiders arranged to pick up a Brekr Model B from Doeltichem, where they took a look at the company’s workshop and headquarters.

From the factory, the Brekr Model B was designed to be an urban commuter. Powered by a 2,500-watt (about 3.4 horsepower) electric motor, this little moped has similar power to a 50cc four-stroke scooter. It has an incredibly simple construction – from its rear hub-mounted motor, to its in-frame battery packs. Speaking of which, the moped is powered by two batteries, each with a 2-kilowatt-hour capacity. Combined, they’re said to offer about 60 miles of range.

It was because of this simplicity that Outsiders was able to really show what this bike was capable of. The custom workshop says that they were inspired by the Honda CT50 Motra, a JDM mini-bike with a rugged, off-road-ready personality. Hence, chunky tires, fat bars, and other rugged accessories were fitted onto the Brekr Model B. The custom creation was then featured at Brekr Ride-Out, but that wasn’t the end of the story. The agreement between Outsiders and Brekr was that the former could use the moped for a year – and boy, did they make the most of it.

A sidecar to carry a dog was added to the little moped, and the electric now-trike made its way through Croatia and the iconic Stelvio Pass. The project showcased just how capable the Brekr Model B was, capable of going on camping adventures and hauling multiple boxes of pizza. Outsiders teamed up with Winchester Creatives for a series of fun and exciting photos, all of which you can check out in the link below.

After all was said and done, it’s obvious that Outsider Motorcycles had tons of fun with the Brekr Model B. So much so that the custom shop is now an official Brekr test and service center. On top of all that, the custom yellow Model B, as well as the photos by Winchester Creatives, are now on display at Brekr’s HQ in Doetinchem, The Netherlands.