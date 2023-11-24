At this point, it’s well known that electric vehicles are here, and they’re here to stay. More and more electric cars and commercial EVs are hitting the roads all around the world every single day. However, there’s a sub-segment of the EV world that stands a chance to reshape the way people move. Light electric vehicles (or LEVS) are rapidly gaining steam in urban settings, and they show no signs of slowing down.

Despite the fact that LEVs are small and compact, they could hold the potential to usher in the biggest change when it comes to mobility. According to an article by The Conversation, more than 60 percent of car trips around the US cover less than six miles. That’s a distance that’s peanuts for electric bicycles and electric mopeds. If we fix our gaze over to other markets, say, China, electric bikes and mopeds are reportedly displacing four times more oil demand than electric cars. Naturally, shifting dependence away from fossil fuels is something a lot of countries agree is essential for the future.

When it comes to electric vehicles, however, it’s essential to consider how the power used to charge them is being produced. While most countries rely on nuclear power, there are still a few who make use of natural gas and coal. All that being said, that’s a topic for another story.

When it comes to LEVs, the same story from The Conversation reports that there are more than 280 million of these two- and three-wheelers on the roads all over the world. This was echoed by E-Bikes International, where it was reported that the use of these EVs has cut oil demand by up to a million barrels a day, or equivalent to about one percent of the world’s oil demands. If this is the case, then electric vehicles like e-mopeds and e-bikes hold the potential to significantly reduce our dependence on oil.

An interesting conundrum surrounding the EV world has always been about production. It’s a well-known fact that electric cars and commercial vehicles require rare earth elements and massive amounts of power to produce their batteries alone. They’re indeed more cost effective to run and maintain, but they cost substantially more than their gas-powered counterparts. While electric motorcycles and other LEVs make use of the same elements, they do so in much smaller quantities, and therefore present themselves as a more sustainable option, particularly when it comes to personal mobility.

The Conversation gives an interesting example. Say your commute to work is 12.5 miles two ways, five days a week. Taking an e-bike instead of a car will cost you around $20 a year in charging – while driving a car will cost you $20 a week in gasoline. The report further states that if 11-percent of all vehicle trips in the US were done using an e-bike, scooter, or equivalent LEV, vehicle emissions could drop by a substantial seven percent.

At the end of the day, it’s different strokes for different folks. If you need a big car, van, or truck to haul around your family, friends, or cargo, then by all means. However, if you find yourself commuting to work on a daily basis for just a couple of miles within the city, then perhaps you can hop aboard an electric motorcycle, e-bike, or scooter instead. It’s tons of fun and you get to enjoy some fresh air and the great outdoors while you’re at it.