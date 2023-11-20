The world of enduro and motocross is filled with some of the most cutting-edge technology in the two-wheeled space. Brands like KTM, Husqvarna, and Beta continuously push the envelope when it comes to eking out performance from compact single-cylinder engines. Speaking of which, Beta has just unveiled its newest model, the 2024 450 RX.

Indeed, Beta is no stranger to high-performance off-road machinery. Its two-stroke dirt bikes have proven to be some of the best in the business, and are piloted by some of the most skilled riders out there. The 2024 450 RX represents the brand's prowess when it comes to developing four-stroke racing engines. The company claims that the 450 RX has been designed from the ground up to provide top tier motocross racers with the very best that the brand has to offer.

The new RX is underpinned by a molybdenum steel double cradle frame promising a lightweight yet rigid construction. As for the suspension, the bike gets beefy 48 mm front forks and a 50 mm rear shock absorber from KYB. Tires are from Maxxis, and promise superior traction on loose terrain. The 450 RX is equipped with anodized Takasago Excel rims, and a dual-material rear sprocket. The rider is guaranteed a solid perch atop this machine thanks to wide machined aluminum foot pegs with stainless steel pins.

When it comes to technology, the 450 RX is powered by an all new engine, a four-stroke 449.3 cc, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, four-valve, single-cylinder engine. Power is sent to the rear wheel via a five-speed transmission with a DID chain. Furthermore, Beta has thrown in four throttle pulleys for a more personalized and easily adjustable throttle response. The clutch, too, is adjustable, and it’s made up of a hydraulic diaphragm multi-plate system.

It should go without saying that an all new motocross machine of this caliber would command quite a premium. I mean, when did Beta’s bikes ever come in at a budget friendly price tag? As such, it should come as no surprise to you that the new Beta 450 RX carries an MSRP of $10,999. For more information and detailed specifications about the new 450 RX, as well as the other models in Beta’s lineup, feel free to check out their official website, or get in touch with your nearest Beta dealership.