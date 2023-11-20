When it comes to tackling the urban jungle, bigger isn’t always better. We’re seeing this trend with the new electric two-wheelers that are hitting the market, focusing on practicality and utility. An excellent example of this is the new Ponie P2 from Israeli e-mobility startup PNY. The new electric scooter seeks to raise the bar when it comes to performance, practicality, and accessibility, specifically in the last-mile delivery industry.

Recent years have ushered in a lot of last mile delivery services. Indeed, you could go as far as saying that this sector is the life blood of the economy of many countries. As cities grow, and urban infrastructure becomes more dense, the challenge of fulfilling deliveries within the urban jungle becomes even more difficult. The Ponie P2 looks to make life easier for delivery riders in the city. It was built from the ground up to fulfill the ever-changing needs of all sorts of on-the-go professionals.

In order to achieve this, it employs an interesting design that’s remarkably simple, modular, and configurable. PNY states that the Ponie P2 can easily be adapted to the specific needs of different folks. Out of the box, this electric scooter provides an impressive cargo capacity of 400 liters, as well as a payload capacity of up to 120 kilograms. As such, it’s perfect for transporting all sorts of products and services of various shapes and sizes. Central to the scooter's design is the odd looking frame which has been designed to provide maximum durability and safety.

On the performance side of the equation, the Ponie P2 is powered by a 4000-watt electric motor housed in the hub of the rear wheel. According to the company, this motor provides the scooter with a top speed of 100 kilometers per hour, or about 62 miles an hour. Meanwhile, the battery consists of a 72-volt unit that boasts a claimed range of 150 kilometers (about 94 miles) on a single charge. This should be enough for most delivery riders’ routes on a daily basis.

For even more convenience, PNY throws in a bunch of tech, such as an Apple CarPlay-ready seven-inch display. Additionally, the scooter sports a large and lockable compartment with a USB charger for on-the-go convenience when it comes to powering up your gadgets.

It’s important to note that as of this writing, PNY has yet to confirm the availability date of the new Ponie P2 utility scooter. Pricing has also yet to be announced, however, PNY says that it’s currently working to finalize its distribution network. That being said, we can expect to see the brand’s electric two-wheelers hit the market in the not too distant future. Feel free to check out what else PNY has to offer by visiting their official website.