Let’s say you want sportbike performance, but also a bike that’s comfortable enough to ride for long distances. You’re thinking about a BMW, but you don’t necessarily need to go full-out M Sport, so the M 1000 XR isn’t what you’re after.

What you might be looking for is the 2024 BMW S 1000 XR. For the unfamiliar, you might be thinking “what could one letter change?” Since M Sport is BMW’s premium performance tuning, fettling, and accessories range, it’s quite a bit more than just the 18th letter of the English alphabet.

S isn’t any slouch either, though. That’s why BMW continues to refine its S 1000 lineup, as it’s done with the 2024 S 1000 XR. Here’s an overview of what’s included in the current package.

The Engine

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR is powered by the same 999cc inline four-cylinder engine from the S 1000 RR as before, but BMW upped the power slightly. The official number is now 170 horsepower at 11,000 rpm, with peak torque of 114 newton-meters or 84 pound-feet of torque at 9,250 rpm.

While the torque figure is unchanged from the 2023 bike, the 2024 version gets a bump of 5 horsepower over the previous model. BMW notes that the intake channels have been modified. Bore and stroke are 80mm by 49.7mm, and the compression ratio is 12.5 to one. Top speed is listed as being “over 120 mph.” This engine is mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Chassis

As before, you’ll find a bridge-type cast aluminum frame in the 2024 S 1000 XR, utilizing an engine-as-stressed-member design. Suspension consists of a 45mm upside-down telescopic front fork, along with an aluminum swingarm and monoshock in the rear. The full suspension is semi-adjustable electronically via BMW’s Dynamic ESA, which comes standard on the 2024 S 1000 XR. Suspension travel is 5.9 inches at either end.

Braking duties are performed by a pair of four-piston fixed calipers up front, along with two 320mm brake discs. In the rear, you’ll find a single two-piston floating caliper and a single 265mm brake disc. ABS comes standard on the 2024 S 1000 XR. Wheels are a pair of 17-inch cast aluminum units.

Dimensions

Wheelbase on the 2024 BMW S 1000 XR is 60.6 inches. Steering head angle is 64.8 degrees, and castor is 4.64 inches. Length is 84.8 inches, width is 33.5 inches without accessories, and height is 57.5 inches without mirrors. Curb weight is 500 pounds. The fuel tank holds 5.2 gallons.

Stock seat height is 33.5 inches, but BMW Factory lowering options can knock it down to 31.1 inches. The seat has been completely redesigned on the 2024 S 1000 XR, offering an extra 10mm of height (850mm) over the previous version, which was 840mm.

BMW also specifically points out that this new seat “provides more space for the buttocks by increasing the usable length and width of the seat.” So, you know, over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s house to stock up on snacks shouldn’t negatively impact your ride quality over the coming holiday season.

Electronics

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR gets a 6.5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity. Riding Modes Pro settings come standard, including Hill Start Control Pro, ABS pro, and dynamic traction control.

Additional Features

For 2024, the BMW S 1000 XR also gets some redesigned elements, as well as additional items added to its Standard Equipment list. The rear of the bike has been redesigned with new side panels and air intakes, the beak is now body color, and the radiator trim has a new textured surface.

Headlight Pro, with its adaptive turning light, is now included as standard equipment on the 2024 S 1000 XR. Daytime running lights are standard, as is keyless ride, a new 12 Ah capacity battery, and a USB charging port. In the US, riders now get an emergency call (or E-Call) feature as standard on the 2024 S 1000 XR.

Colors, Pricing, and Availability

The 2024 BMW S 1000 XR will come in your choice of three colors: Blackstorm Metallic, Gravity Blue Metallic, or Light White/M Motorsport.

BMW Motorrad sells its motorcycles in multiple regions around the world, and pricing and availability differ between regions. In the US, the 2024 S 1000 XR starts at an MSRP of $20,345. As of October 26, 2023, it is listed as “available soon” on the official website.

If you live in a region outside the US and you’re interested in the 2024 BMW S 1000 XR, your best bet for the most accurate information in your area is to reach out to your local authorized BMW Motorrad dealer with any questions you may have.